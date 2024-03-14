Close
All lanes now open on I-90 west at I-5 after truck overturned

Mar 14, 2024, 2:01 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

An overturned semi-truck blocked I-90 west. All lanes are now open. (Photo: MyNorthwest staff)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


Update 3/14 6 p.m. — All lanes are now open.

An overturned recycling truck blocked all lanes on Interstate 90 (I-90) west at Interstate 5 (I-5).

The collision happened just before the off-ramp for the I-90/I-5 merge around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said to still expect delays over the bridge and consider a different route.

At its peak, the backup was over five miles.

“Plan ahead if possible and seek alternative routes,” wrote WSDOT.

All lanes now open on I-90 west at I-5 after truck overturned