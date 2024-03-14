Update 3/14 6 p.m. — All lanes are now open.

An overturned recycling truck blocked all lanes on Interstate 90 (I-90) west at Interstate 5 (I-5).

The collision happened just before the off-ramp for the I-90/I-5 merge around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said to still expect delays over the bridge and consider a different route.

At its peak, the backup was over five miles.

“Plan ahead if possible and seek alternative routes,” wrote WSDOT.

CLEAR: All lanes have reopened on WB I-90 at I-5 in #Seattle. Still prepare for delays over the bridge and consider alternate routes. https://t.co/xfJMiXq66q — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 15, 2024

