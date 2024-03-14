Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Oil tanks catch fire at quarry in Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC

Mar 14, 2024, 1:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Several oil tanks caught on fire late Thursday morning at a quarry in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air that were visible for miles.

The fire was contained by early afternoon while three tanks continued to burn, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said during a 2 p.m. news conference. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Piringer said two of the tanks contained liquid asphalt and the third contained used motor oil.

He said the cause was not yet known.

The nature of the fire means crews can’t use water to put it out, but Piringer said they have no shortage of the appropriate chemical agents.

Piringer said that since the fire was contained, officials were focused on monitoring the air quality in communities near the Rockville industrial site. He said there was no significant health risk but residents in those areas should limit time outside and close their windows when possible.

State environmental officials were on site and all workers had been evacuated from the immediate area of the fire, Piringer said.

Rockville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Washington. The fire was reported just before noon Thursday.

National News

Associated Press

Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded after fight aboard New York City subway, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush hour passengers. The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A driver who said his pickup’s steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists near Phoenix a year ago has been charged in connection with the deadly crash, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in the city of Goodyear announced their decision to prosecute Pedro Quintana-Lujan weeks after a National […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge Thursday after an accident. No serious injuries were reported. The eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion this week among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas. It is not clear exactly when the change took effect, but several migrants with flights out of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana truck driver charged after deadly 2023 pileup amid ‘super fog’ conditions

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a “super fog” of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles, authorities said. On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt was operating a truck […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats in Delaware gave final approval Thursday to a bill requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state. The bill cleared the Senate on a straight party-line vote Thursday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who supports […]

3 hours ago

Oil tanks catch fire at quarry in Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC