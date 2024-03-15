Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

Mar 14, 2024, 5:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A driver who said his pickup’s steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists near Phoenix a year ago has been charged in connection with the deadly crash, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in the city of Goodyear announced their decision to prosecute Pedro Quintana-Lujan weeks after a National Transportation Safety Board report cast serious doubt on the driver’s claim. The report said testing on the truck found nothing wrong with the steering.

Quintana-Lujan initially was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment after the Feb. 25, 2023, crash on a Goodyear bridge. Two bicyclists were killed and 17 more injured.

The driver was later released while Goodyear police investigated further. Authorities said at the time that it appeared to be an accident, and in November the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue charges.

Quintana-Lujan is now charged with two counts of causing death by a moving violation and nine counts of causing serious physical injury by a moving violation — all misdemeanors. He faces up to 5 1/2 years if convicted of all the counts.

According to the NTSB report, the Arizona Department of Public Safety also found nothing wrong with the vehicle’s steering.

National News

Associated Press

San Francisco protesters who blocked bridge to demand cease-fire will avoid criminal proceedings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Seventy-eight protesters were ordered to do five hours of community service and pay restitution to avoid criminal proceedings for allegedly blocking traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours in November to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, prosecutors said. The Nov. 16 protest came as San Francisco was hosting President […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded in fight aboard New York City subway, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush hour passengers. The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge Thursday after an accident. No serious injuries were reported. The eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion this week among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas. It is not clear exactly when the change took effect, but several migrants with flights out of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana truck driver charged after deadly 2023 pileup amid ‘super fog’ conditions

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a “super fog” of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles, authorities said. On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt was operating a truck […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats in Delaware gave final approval Thursday to a bill requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state. The bill cleared the Senate on a straight party-line vote Thursday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who supports […]

5 hours ago

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up