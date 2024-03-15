Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to take killer into custody beforehand, report says

Mar 15, 2024, 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating a mass shooting that left 18 dead in Maine issued an interim report Friday that has found that a sheriff’s office had cause to take the killer into custody beforehand.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating Maine’s worst mass shooting issued an interim report Friday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review both the events leading up to Oct. 25, when Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a bar, and the response to the tragedy.

Led by a former chief justice of Maine’s highest court, the commission also included a former U.S. attorney and the former chief forensic psychologist for the state. It held seven sessions starting in November, hearing from law enforcement, survivors and victims’ family members and members of the U.S. Army Reserve as it explored whether anything could have been done to prevent the tragedy and what changes should be made going forward.

Card, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after a two-day search, was well known to law enforcement, and his family and fellow service members had raised flags about his behavior, deteriorating mental health and potential for violence before the shootings.

In May, relatives warned police that Card had grown paranoid, and they expressed concern about his access to guns. In July, Card was hospitalized in a psychiatric unit for two weeks after shoving a fellow reservist and locking himself in a motel room. In August, the Army barred him from handling weapons while on duty and declared him nondeployable. And in September, a fellow reservist texted an Army supervisor about his growing concerns about Card, saying, “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

But law enforcement officials told commission members that Maine’s yellow flag law makes it difficult to remove guns from potentially dangerous people.

“I couldn’t get him to the door. I can’t make him open the door,” said Sgt. Aaron Skolfield, who visited Card’s home for a welfare check in September. “If I had kicked in the door, that would’ve been a violation of the law.”

In later testimony, those involved in the search for Card in the shooting’s aftermath acknowledged potential missed opportunities to find him and end the search that locked down the community and terrified residents. Some of the most emotional testimony came family members who tearfully described scenes of blood, chaos and panic followed by unfathomable loss.

Rachael Sloat, who was engaged to be married to shooting victim Peton Berwer Ross, told the committee that her heart breaks every time their 2-year-old daughter asks for her daddy.

“Where are you?” she said. “Every politician, every member of law enforcement, every registered voter in the country – I want you to hear those words. ‘Where are you?’ Because my fellow Americans, where are you? We failed my little girl.”

National News

Associated Press

Teen gets 40 years in prison for Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — One of three teenagers charged with starting a Denver house fire that killed five people — apparently out of revenge for a stolen cellphone that was mistakenly traced to the home — was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison. Gavin Seymour, 19, pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree […]

11 minutes ago

Photo: An official walks toward an entrance to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Cali...

Associated Press

Judge appoints special master to oversee California federal women’s prison after rampant abuse

A judge on Friday appointed a special master to oversee a troubled federal women’s prison in California known for rampant sexual abuse.

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that shocked Muslim community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday wrapped up their case against an Afghan refugee on charges that he gunned down a man in 2022 in what turned out to be the first of three ambush-style killings involving members of the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city. Muhammad Syed, who settled in the U.S. […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor says southern Indiana woman shot 3 kids dead before killing herself

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman fatally shot her three children before turning the gun on herself last December, a prosecutor said Friday. The bodies of Naomi Briner, 35; Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8; and Iyla Briner, 6, were found dead inside their burning home in the Ohio River city of Madison […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio on Friday, but no injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga, according to the Coast Guard. The agency said it deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from […]

2 hours ago

Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to take killer into custody beforehand, report says