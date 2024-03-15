Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California

Mar 15, 2024, 2:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 has been arrested in California after nearly two years on the run, Indiana State Police said Friday.

U.S. Marshals located and arrested Dejaune Anderson in Arcadia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, on an October 2022 warrant out of Washington County charging her with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said.

The body of of Cairo Ammar Jordan was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, in April 2022.

A state police detective received a tip that led to locating Anderson in California. It wasn’t clear Friday whether she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

“It’s a somber moment,” Sgt. Carey Huls said. “We did know that this day was going to come, but to have it come at this time and to have her in custody, I’m just excited (for the detectives). We’re all very excited, lifted up and buoyed by the fact that she’s behind bars and can be brought back to Indiana so we can continue this trail for justice for Cairo.”

Huls said detectives were traveling to California to continue their investigation. Anderson will be brought back to Indiana, he said.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before a mushroom hunter discovered his body.

A second woman charged in the case reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November.

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended to probation after pleading guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

National News

Associated Press

Teen gets 40 years in prison for Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — One of three teenagers charged with starting a Denver house fire that killed five people — apparently out of revenge for a stolen cellphone that was mistakenly traced to the home — was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison. Gavin Seymour, 19, pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree […]

10 minutes ago

Photo: An official walks toward an entrance to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Cali...

Associated Press

Judge appoints special master to oversee California federal women’s prison after rampant abuse

A judge on Friday appointed a special master to oversee a troubled federal women’s prison in California known for rampant sexual abuse.

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that shocked Muslim community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday wrapped up their case against an Afghan refugee on charges that he gunned down a man in 2022 in what turned out to be the first of three ambush-style killings involving members of the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city. Muhammad Syed, who settled in the U.S. […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor says southern Indiana woman shot 3 kids dead before killing herself

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman fatally shot her three children before turning the gun on herself last December, a prosecutor said Friday. The bodies of Naomi Briner, 35; Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8; and Iyla Briner, 6, were found dead inside their burning home in the Ohio River city of Madison […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio on Friday, but no injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga, according to the Coast Guard. The agency said it deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from […]

2 hours ago

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California