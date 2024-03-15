Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

Mar 15, 2024, 2:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio on Friday, but no injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga, according to the Coast Guard. The agency said it deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from Ashtabula and Ashtabula County were “utilizing maximum resources” to extinguish the fire, which was still burning late Friday afternoon. The fire created huge clouds of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Everyone aboard the ship at the time the blaze broke out had been accounted for and was safe, the Coast Guard said. It was not immediately known how many crew members were on the vessel.

Ashtabula city officials said the freighter was at the port for repairs, but further information was not disclosed.

National News

Associated Press

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 has been arrested in California after nearly two years on the run, Indiana State Police said Friday. U.S. Marshals located and arrested Dejaune Anderson in Arcadia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to take killer into custody beforehand, report says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating a mass shooting that left 18 dead in Maine issued an interim report Friday that has found that a sheriff’s office had cause to take the killer into custody beforehand. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

California fertility doctor gets 15 years to life for wife’s murder

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California fertility doctor was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife in an incident authorities said was made to look like an accident. Eric Scott Sills, 58, was sentenced for one count of second-degree murder in the death of his […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

DeSantis signs bills that he says will keep immigrants living in the US illegally from Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills Friday that increase the prison and jail sentences for immigrants who are living in the United States illegally if they are convicted of driving without a license or committing felonies. DeSantis is a frequent critic of the Biden administration over its handling of the Mexican […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York City won’t offer ‘right to shelter’ to some immigrants in deal with homeless advocates

NEW YORK (AP) — Some immigrants in New York City could be formally denied emergency housing after officials and human rights advocates agreed to compromise on the interpretation of a unique legal decision that gives the “ right to shelter ” to anyone who asks, the mayor announced Friday. Mayor Eric Adams asked a court […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

California man sentenced to life for ‘boogaloo movement’ killing of federal security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man who was part of the loosely organized anti-government “ boogaloo movement ” was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the shooting death of a federal security guard and wounding of another. Robert Allen Justus was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, […]

2 hours ago

Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported