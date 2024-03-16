A former Gig Harbor nurse practitioner has been charged with rape and assault after allegedly forcing abortion pills inside his girlfriend, according to Pierce County court documents.

David Coots has been charged with second-degree assault, third-degree rape, witness tampering and five counts of violating a court order.

The victim, referred to as D.H. in the court documents, said Coots was her primary care provider at Multicare Gig Harbor Medical Park in January 2023, before the two became involved.

Coots is married with five children. However, the victim said Coots told her he was getting a divorce.

A couple of months ago, the victim discovered she might be pregnant.

‘Terrible blow’: 2 arrested in connection with Mercer Island man’s murder

According to court documents, the victim took six pregnancy tests but did not say how many were positive and how many were inconclusive.

When D.H. told Coots she claimed he was “overly supportive.”

The victim believed Coots then tried to drug her coffee after she spilled coffee he made her and “he made a ‘big deal’ about it.”

She said he then kept commenting that she wasn’t drinking her coffee.

Victim discovers abortion pills inside her

The next day, D.H. discovered abortion pills inside her following an intimate encounter with Coots, the court documents state.

The victim then went to the emergency room with the pills. On the way to the emergency room, she claimed she called Coots who eventually told her he put four pills inside of her that were meant to cause a miscarriage.

More local crime: Teen girl shot near Seattle’s Garfield High School likely not intended target

D.H. then arrived at the emergency room and had what she believed was a miscarriage, though a doctor could not confirm it.

The victim said Coots told her to get a certain medication to “reverse the effects of the medication he gave her.”

Victim was allegedly offered money to ‘keep quiet’

Coots then apologized and allegedly offered the victim money, which she believed was to “keep quiet about the incident.” The victim said she did not take the money.

She said Coots then tried to come to her house but she didn’t let him inside.

The victim said Coots’ wife, Melissa Coots, then arrived at her house and allegedly offered her money to keep quiet.

According to court documents, D.H. told Coots’ wife she didn’t want money and that Coots “needed to be held accountable.”

Melissa Coots also has been charged with witness tampering for allegedly telling the victim not to press charges.

Coots was served a copy of the protection order to stay away from D.H. on Feb. 6. He violated the court order five times by emailing D.H. on Feb. 17, 19, 23 and twice on Feb. 24, court documents state. In the emails, Coots expressed his feelings for D.H. and his remorse, writing statements like, “What I would give to hold you again;” “I’m deathly afraid, afraid of losing you, afraid of what you can do to me;” “I am dying inside for even a little time with you, even just a call;” and “But I will also respect what you want. If you want me to walk away I will.”

Coots no longer works at Gig Harbor Multicare

Multicare recently put David Coots on leave. But a spokesperson from the medical center provided an update to KIRO Newsradio in an email Friday stating he no longer works for the company.

“MultiCare has no higher priority than the safety of our patients. We take these allegations of inappropriate behavior by our provider very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation. The provider in question is currently on leave,” Multicare previously wrote in a statement to KIRO Newsradio. “Due to patient privacy, we cannot disclose additional information.”

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.