Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities are seeking a suspect now identified in a New Mexico state police officer’s killing

Mar 16, 2024, 12:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUEQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State police said Saturday they have identified the suspect in the shooting death of one of their officers as a 33-year-old South Carolina man who was driving a car that belonged to a woman killed in his home state.

State Police Chief Troy Weisler said during a news conference that authorities are seeking Jaremy Smith of Marion, of South Carolina, in the fatal shooting of Officer Justin Hare, 35. Smith was considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Hare was dispatched about 5 a.m. Friday to help a motorist in a white BMW with a flat tire on Interstate 40, west of Tucumcari.

Hare parked behind the BMW, and the suspect got out, approached the patrol car on the passenger side, then shot the officer without warning. They said the suspect then walked to the driver’s side of the police vehicle, shot Hare again, and pushed him into the back seat before taking off in the patrol vehicle.

State police were alerted to the shooting by a “duress signal” coming from Hare’s radio, Weisler said. The arriving officer found the abandoned patrol car, and later the wounded officer farther back on a frontage road near the interstate. Hare was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Weisler said his department later learned that the white BMW was reported missing in South Carolina and that it belonged to a woman who was killed there, paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore. New Mexico State police are in contact with South Carolina authorities, he said, but there was no word on whether Smith had been charged in the earlier killing.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina reported on its Facebook page Saturday that Machado-Fore’s body was found about 6:15 p.m. Friday outside of Lake View in Dillon County. Her family had reported her missing Thursday evening.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

New Mexico State police issued an arrest warrant for Smith on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, being a felon possessing a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Weisler said Smith had ties to New Mexico, having spent time there in the past, and had a long criminal history.

Hare had been with the state police agency since 2018. Born and raised in New Mexico, he is survived by his parents, girlfriend, and their two young children.

National News

Associated Press

Trump campaigns for GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump claimed that he — not President Joe Biden — will protect Social Security and warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses in November as he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio. Trump, speaking on a wind-whipped airfield outside of Dayton Saturday, praised his chosen candidate […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A fourth Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer has resigned amid probe of unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fourth officer has resigned during an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by officers assigned to a unit charged with stopping impaired drivers, the police department in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said. Investigators had been trying to schedule an interview with Nelson Ortiz, but he resigned on Thursday, the department said in a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui’s mayor prioritizes housing and vows to hire more firefighters after Lahaina wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Maui’s mayor says he is prioritizing housing, evaluating evacuation routes and hiring more firefighters as his Hawaii community recovers from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Mayor Richard Bissen outlined the steps in emotional remarks more than seven months after the Aug. 8 wildfire killed 101 people in the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Long recovery ahead for some in path of deadly tornados in central U.S.

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — Residents in a swath of the central U.S. hit by deadly tornadoes were cleaning up, assessing damage and helping neighbors on Saturday. But it will be a long recovery from the storms that ripped through parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. Thursday night’s storms claimed three lives in the Indian […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

US to investigate Texas fatal crash that may have involved Ford partially automated driving system

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system. The agency said in a statement Friday that a team of investigators from its Office of Highway Safety will travel to Texas and […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million. Powerball reaches $600 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — If you’re feeling some St. Patrick’s Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rolloevers. The Mega Ball jackpot is already estimated at a whopping $875 million for Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched […]

9 hours ago

Authorities are seeking a suspect now identified in a New Mexico state police officer’s killing