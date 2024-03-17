Close
Indigenous Bellingham woman, believed to be 6 months pregnant, not seen in months

Mar 17, 2024, 1:52 PM

Image: The Bellingham Police Department is seeking assistance to find Alexis Lee Roubideaux, 28, wh...

The Bellingham Police Department is seeking assistance to find Alexis Lee Roubideaux, 28, who has been missing. (Photo courtesy of the Bellingham Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Bellingham Police Department)

BY STEVE COOGAN


In recent days, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Bellingham Police Department (BPD) have used social media to issue requests for assistance in finding a missing pregnant Indigenous woman from Bellingham.

On Tuesday, the WSP posted a missing Indigenous person alert (MIPA) on X, formerly known as Twitter, on behalf of the BPD about 28-year-old Alexis Roubideaux who was last seen around Bellingham on Jan. 16 and headed to Seattle.

The alert stated family had brief phone contact with Roubideaux from an unknown location on March 1.

Earlier case: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

On Friday, the BPD published a Facebook post looking for help to find Roubideaux, noting her family is concerned for her well being as they hadn’t seen her since she went to Seattle, for what was believed to be an appointment. The BPD added that Roubideaux is also believed to be more than six months pregnant.

The BPD alert also stated Roubideaux has stayed in a homeless camp near Bakerview and Northwest Avenue in Bellingam.

Roubideaux stands at about five feet tall and weighs between 135 and 15o pounds, based on the the descriptions listed in the two alerts. She has dark black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her right eyebrow.

In Olympia: State legislature approves funding to identify remains of missing, murdered Indigenous people

For those who may have any information that would help authorities find Roubideaux, they are urged to call the BPD’s non-emergency dispatch at 360-676-6911. Reports can also be filed anonymously online at www.cob.org/tips.

