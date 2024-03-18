Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Afghan refugee convicted of murder in a case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community

Mar 18, 2024, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:22 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee has been found guilty of first-degree murder in one of three fatal shootings that shook Albuquerque’s Muslim community during the summer of 2022.

Jurors returned the verdict Monday.

Muhammad Syed faces to life in prison in the killing of 41-year-old Aftab Hussein on July 26, 2022. He also will stand trial in the coming months in the other two slayings.

During the trial, prosecutors said Syed was deliberate in his actions. They presented cellphone data that showed his phone was in the area when the shooting occurred and that casings and projectiles recovered from the scene had been fired from a rifle that was found at his home.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors had no evidence that Syed was the one who pulled the trigger. They said other people who lived in Syed’s home also had access to his phone, the vehicle and the rifle.

Syed declined to testify in his own defense.

The three ambush-style killings happened over the course of several days, leaving authorities scrambling to determine if race or religion might have been behind the crimes. It was not long before the investigation shifted away from possible hate crimes to what prosecutors described as the “willful and very deliberate” actions of another member of the Muslim community.

Syed, who speaks Pashto and required the help of translators throughout the trial, had settled in the U.S. with his family several years earlier. Prosecutors described him during previous court hearings as having a violent history. His public defenders argued that previous allegations of domestic violence never resulted in convictions.

Syed also is accused of killing Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who was gunned down Aug. 1, 2022, while taking his evening walk, and Naeem Hussain, who was shot four days later as he sat in his vehicle outside a refugee resettlement agency on the city’s south side.

Authorities issued a public plea for help following the third killing. They shared photographs of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crimes, resulting in tips that led to Syed.

Syed denied involvement in the killings after being stopped more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Albuquerque. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas to find a new home for his family, saying he was concerned about the killings in Albuquerque.

The judge prohibited prosecutors from directly introducing as evidence statements Syed made to a detective while being questioned. Defense attorneys argued that Syed’s rights were violated because the detective, through an interpreter, did not adequately inform Syed of his right to a court-appointed attorney.

Police officers and detectives who testified during the trial told jurors about arriving at the scene and finding Hussein lying next to his car with multiple gunshot wounds, from his ear and neck down to his legs, with exit wounds in his feet.

Prosecutors showed photos of Hussein’s bullet-riddled car and said the victim was killed nearly instantly.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses NYC Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting a woman in a vacant lot in 1993

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was accused in a lawsuit Monday of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 and demanding a sexual favor in exchange for his help advancing her career in the police department. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan, offered the first public details of a sexual assault claim brought against the […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Parents of Michigan school shooting victims say more investigation is needed

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of four students killed at a Michigan school called on Monday for a state investigation of all aspects of the 2021 mass shooting, saying the convictions of a teenager and his parents are not enough to close the book. The parents also want a change in Michigan law, which […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Child’s decomposed body found in duffel bag in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A badly decomposed body of a child was found inside a duffel bag by crews who were cleaning a site Monday in west Philadelphia, police said. The body was found in the city’s Mantua neighborhood by workers with the city’s Community Life Improvement Program. It wasn’t immediately clear how the child died, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire charges 1st person in state with murder in the death of a fetus

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man appeared in court Monday on charges that he killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child by means of multiple blunt force injuries, the first time the state has charged someone with murder in the death of a fetus. William Kelly, 28, appeared in Carroll County Superior […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California Lottery reveals name of man representing a group of winners of second-largest US jackpot

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (AP) — The California Lottery has revealed the name of one of the winners of the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot — last October’s $1.765 billion Powerball bonanza. Theodorus Struyck represents a group of winners who bought the ticket at a store in the small Kern County mountain town of Frazier Park, the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Experimental aircraft crashes in Arizona, killing 1 and seriously injuring another

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — An experimental, homemade aircraft crashed about 70 miles (111 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix, killing one person and seriously injuring another, authorities said. The aircraft went down at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday near the Gila Bend Municipal Airport with two people aboard, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news […]

4 hours ago

Afghan refugee convicted of murder in a case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community