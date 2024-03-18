Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Iowa agrees to speed up access to civil court cases as part of lawsuit settlement

Mar 18, 2024, 1:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa will provide “contemporaneous” access to newly filed civil court cases to settle a lawsuit that accused the state of violating the First Amendment by delaying access to those filings, the Des Moines Register reported Monday.

The newspaper publishing company Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, and Courthouse News sued the state’s court administrator in May, seeking quicker access to newly filed lawsuits. On Wednesday, parties in the lawsuit notified the court of a settlement.

In the era of paper court records, newly filed petitions were available for public review at a county court clerk’s office. As electronic court filings became the norm, new petitions in Iowa have first gone to a nonpublic database to await processing by court staff. Those administrative steps can take several days, delaying public access through the website Iowa Courts Online.

The settlement calls Iowa’s judicial branch to create a new access option to see civil petitions even before official processing is complete. The state also will pay $80,000 to cover plaintiffs’ attorney fees, but admitted no wrongdoing.

The lawsuit had argued that there was no reason for the delay, noting that even federal courts make new filings automatically available online before official processing is complete. It also cited a “qualified” First Amendment right for the media to view and report on the documents.

The new link to pre-processing filings will be available to those who complete user agreements on Iowa Courts Online. The parties told the judge it could take about a month to set up the new system.

Courthouse News Editor Bill Girdner said in a statement that Iowa’s “willingness to wrestle with and rectify the harm posed by the delays in public access experienced under the previous system is laudable. Iowa’s system will now be a model of openness and public access for other states in the region and across the country.”

A message was left Monday with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which represented the defendants.

Courthouse News settled a similar lawsuit with Missouri in February and has cases pending in other states, the Register reported.

National News

Associated Press

Cleanup continues in Ohio following tornados, severe weather that killed 3

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — The three people killed when several tornados roared through Ohio last week all died from storm-related injuries, authorities announced Monday. Darla Williams, 70, and Marilyn Snapp, 81, both lived in the Geiger Mobile Home Park in Lakeview, while Neal Longfellow, 69, lived in nearby Orchard Island. The two communities were among […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chinese billionaire pleads guilty to straw donor scheme in New York and Rhode Island

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire pleaded guilty to federal election crimes on Monday, admitting that he made thousands of dollars in contributions to New York and Rhode Island political candidates in the names of others. Hui Qin, a Chinese cinema magnate, faces up to 27 years in prison on charges that include orchestrating […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Movie armorer challenges conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie set armorer is challenging her conviction on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records released Monday show. Defense attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a request for a new trial […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses NYC Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting a woman in a vacant lot in 1993

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was accused in a lawsuit Monday of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 and demanding a sexual favor in exchange for his help advancing her career in the police department. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan, offered the first public details of a sexual assault claim brought against the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Parents of Michigan school shooting victims say more investigation is needed

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of four students killed at a Michigan school called on Monday for a state investigation of all aspects of the 2021 mass shooting, saying the convictions of a teenager and his parents are not enough to close the book. The parents also want a change in Michigan law, which […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Child’s decomposed body found in duffel bag in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A badly decomposed body of a child was found inside a duffel bag by crews who were cleaning a site Monday in west Philadelphia, police said. The body was found in the city’s Mantua neighborhood by workers with the city’s Community Life Improvement Program. It wasn’t immediately clear how the child died, […]

4 hours ago

Iowa agrees to speed up access to civil court cases as part of lawsuit settlement