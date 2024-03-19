Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA link

Mar 18, 2024, 5:43 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man living in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, has been found guilty in the 1980 cold case murder of a 19-year-old college student.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Amy Baggio on Friday found Robert Plympton, 60, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Barbara Mae Tucker, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Monday.

Plympton was not convicted of rape or sexual abuse because prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it happened while she was still alive, the judge said. A medical examiner determined Tucker had been sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

In 2021, a genealogist with Parabon Nanolabs using DNA technology identified Plympton as likely linked to the DNA in the case. Detectives with the Gresham Police Department who found Plympton living in Troutdale, began conducting surveillance and collected a piece of chewing gum he had spit onto the ground, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested Plympton after the Oregon State Police Crime Lab determined the DNA profile developed from the gum matched the DNA profile developed from swabs taken from Tucker’s body, which had been preserved.

Tucker was expected at a night class at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Jan. 15, 1980. Witnesses said she had been seen running out of a bushy, wooded area on campus and that a man came out of the area and led her back to campus. A student found Tucker’s body the next day near a campus parking lot.

Multnomah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kirsten Snowden said there was no evidence that Tucker and Plympton knew each other, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Plympton said he was innocent and that he didn’t match the description of a man seen pulling her into the bushes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

National News

Associated Press

Discrimination lawsuit brought by transgender athlete sent back to Minnesota trial court

A Minnesota appeals court has sent the lawsuit brought by a transgender athlete back to a trial court to determine whether she was illegally denied entry into women’s competitions because of her gender identity. JayCee Cooper, a transgender woman, sued USA Powerlifting in 2021 after the organization denied her 2018 request for participation. She alleged […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup continues in Ohio following tornados, severe weather that killed 3

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — The three people killed when several tornados roared through Ohio last week all died from storm-related injuries, authorities announced Monday. Darla Williams, 70, and Marilyn Snapp, 81, both lived in the Geiger Mobile Home Park in Lakeview, while Neal Longfellow, 69, lived in nearby Orchard Island. The two communities were among […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Chinese billionaire pleads guilty to straw donor scheme in New York and Rhode Island

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire pleaded guilty Monday to violating federal election law by funneling illegal straw donations to a New York City official, a member of the U.S. House and a congressional candidate. Hui Qin, a Chinese film magnate with homes in Manhattan and Long Island, admitted to using his fortune to […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Movie armorer challenges conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie set armorer is challenging her conviction on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records released Monday show. Defense attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a request for a new trial […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa agrees to speed up access to civil court cases as part of lawsuit settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa will provide “contemporaneous” access to newly filed civil court cases to settle a lawsuit that accused the state of violating the First Amendment by delaying access to those filings, the Des Moines Register reported Monday. The newspaper publishing company Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, and […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses NYC Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting a woman in a vacant lot in 1993

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was accused in a lawsuit Monday of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 and demanding a sexual favor in exchange for his help advancing her career in the police department. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan, offered the first public details of a sexual assault claim brought against the […]

6 hours ago

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA link