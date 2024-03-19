Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Semi-truck rolls over on Green River Bridge, blocking SR 18 heading East

Mar 19, 2024, 7:47 AM

Valley Regional Fire Authority and Puget Sound Fire at the scene of a semi-truck rollover, eastbound Hwy 18 at the Green River bridge. (Photo courtesy of Valley Regional Fire Authority) Valley Regional Fire Authority and Puget Sound Fire at the scene of a semi-truck rollover, eastbound Hwy 18 at the Green River bridge. (Photo courtesy of Valley Regional Fire Authority)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Firefighters are responding to a semi-truck that rolled over after hitting the Green River Bridge, causing all eastbound lanes of State Route 18 near Auburn to be blocked.

More on Wash. roads: Sweeping bus-only lanes, what’s the right move?

The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No injuries were reported while traffic is currently being diverted off SR 18 at Southeast Auburn-Black Diamond Road. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, no impairment is suspected as the driver reportedly fell asleep.

More on highway closures: I-5 open after person ran around ‘throwing traffic barrels’ on highway

As of 7 a.m., traffic was backed up three miles, according to KIRO 7.

“This might be a while folks,” WSDOT wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

