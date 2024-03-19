Semi-truck rolls over on Green River Bridge, blocking SR 18 heading East
Mar 19, 2024, 7:47 AM
Firefighters are responding to a semi-truck that rolled over after hitting the Green River Bridge, causing all eastbound lanes of State Route 18 near Auburn to be blocked.
The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Eastbound SR 18 is blocked after a semi hit a bridge at Green River. Traffic is being diverted around this collision at Auburn/Black Diamond Road. Please avoid this route. https://t.co/GK8aMs4WgK
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 19, 2024
The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No injuries were reported while traffic is currently being diverted off SR 18 at Southeast Auburn-Black Diamond Road. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, no impairment is suspected as the driver reportedly fell asleep.
As of 7 a.m., traffic was backed up three miles, according to KIRO 7.
“This might be a while folks,” WSDOT wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Contributing: KIRO 7
