Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure park

Mar 19, 2024, 8:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STANTON, Ky. (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured when they lost control of their vehicle at an off-road adventure park in eastern Kentucky and it fell off an 80-foot cliff, officials said.

Crews responded to a report that a utility task vehicle crashed Saturday evening at Hollerwood Off-Road Adventure Park, Powell County Search and Rescue said in a social media post. The woman called 911 to report that she was trapped in the vehicle and the man had been ejected, the post said.

Crews from several agencies as well as civilians then began searching for the crash site. When it was found, they were able to set up multiple rope systems to rescue the woman from the vehicle, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park in Stanton says it offers trails on over 2,500 acres of ridges and valleys.

National News

Associated Press

The Latest | Qatar is ‘cautiously optimistic’ after cease-fire talks with Israeli intelligence chief

Qatari officials were “cautiously optimistic” after talks with Israel’s intelligence chief in Doha aimed at trying to reach a cease-fire, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday at a news conference, stressing that an Israeli ground operation in Rafah would set back any talks. Meanwhile, incoming Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa laid out wide-ranging […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-deputy gets 20-year sentence in racist torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Tuesday to about 20 years in prison for his part in torturing two Black men last year after a neighbor complained that the men were staying in a home with a white woman. Hunter Elward was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tom Lee, who […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA link

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man living in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, has been found guilty in the 1980 cold case murder of a 19-year-old college student. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Amy Baggio on Friday found Robert Plympton, 60, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Barbara Mae Tucker, the Multnomah County District […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Discrimination lawsuit brought by transgender athlete sent back to Minnesota trial court

A Minnesota appeals court has sent the lawsuit brought by a transgender athlete back to a trial court to determine whether she was illegally denied entry into women’s competitions because of her gender identity. JayCee Cooper, a transgender woman, sued USA Powerlifting in 2021 after the organization denied her 2018 request for participation. She alleged […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Correction: Voting Machines-Defamation Lawsuits story

In a story published March 18, 2024, about the arrest of a Michigan attorney, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of a county sheriff. The sheriff is from southwestern Michigan, not northern Michigan.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup continues in Ohio following tornados, severe weather that killed 3

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — The three people killed when several tornados roared through Ohio last week all died from storm-related injuries, authorities announced Monday. Darla Williams, 70, and Marilyn Snapp, 81, both lived in the Geiger Mobile Home Park in Lakeview, while Neal Longfellow, 69, lived in nearby Orchard Island. The two communities were among […]

18 hours ago

Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure park