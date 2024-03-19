It looks like ‘gas-flation’ is back. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.33. That’s 43 cents higher than a month ago and 9 cents higher than a year ago.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average gas price in King County is $4.54, Snohomish is $4.40, Pierce is $4.38 and Thurston is $4.38.

“This is the time of year we normally see pump prices start to rise,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson on its website. “And while prices have been rather pokey so far, they should begin to accelerate and move higher very soon.”

According to the American Petroleum Institute, gas prices are affected by a number of factors, including global supply shortages, workforce constraints and geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe.

Here in the state, we also have the gas tax, which adds about 50 cents per gallon.

“Gas prices are going to keep going up,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “This is going to cost the consumer more money.”

In the Seattle-Bellvue-Everett area, the average price was $4.50. Tacoma is $4.38.

The cheapest price for a gallon of gas is at Angels of the Wind Fuel at $3.59, according to GasBuddy.

The highest price ever for a gallon of regular unleaded was $5.55 in 2022.

The last time gas prices were up on a year-over-year basis was late December 2023.

Between March 7 and 14, Washington saw the third highest increase in price per gallon (8 cents), according to a AAA press release. Two states saw 10-cent rises (Texas and Alaska) and two other areas experienced 9-cent jumps (Oregon and Washington, D.C.).

“Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week. The reason is the season: gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out, combined with the summer gasoline switchover, which is well underway, and continued refinery maintenance,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The madness should slow down in the next few weeks as we’ve seen positive data that refinery output is starting to increase, a sign that the peak of maintenance season could be behind us,” he continued.

