Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Gas prices up again in the state. See how much month-to-month.

Mar 19, 2024, 1:54 PM

Gas pumps...

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It looks like ‘gas-flation’ is back. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.33. That’s 43 cents higher than a month ago and 9 cents higher than a year ago.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average gas price in King County is $4.54, Snohomish is $4.40, Pierce is $4.38 and Thurston is $4.38.

“This is the time of year we normally see pump prices start to rise,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson on its website. “And while prices have been rather pokey so far, they should begin to accelerate and move higher very soon.”

According to the American Petroleum Institute, gas prices are affected by a number of factors, including global supply shortages, workforce constraints and geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe.

Seattle area average energy prices: Seattle area energy prices: Gas prices dip, electricity rises

Here in the state, we also have the gas tax, which adds about 50 cents per gallon.

“Gas prices are going to keep going up,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “This is going to cost the consumer more money.”

In the Seattle-Bellvue-Everett area, the average price was $4.50. Tacoma is $4.38.

The cheapest price for a gallon of gas is at Angels of the Wind Fuel at $3.59, according to GasBuddy.

The highest price ever for a gallon of regular unleaded was $5.55 in 2022.

Related news: How Washington’s latest carbon auction impacts gas prices, environment

The last time gas prices were up on a year-over-year basis was late December 2023.

Between March 7 and 14, Washington saw the third highest increase in price per gallon (8 cents), according to a AAA press release. Two states saw 10-cent rises (Texas and Alaska) and two other areas experienced 9-cent jumps (Oregon and Washington, D.C.).

“Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week. The reason is the season: gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out, combined with the summer gasoline switchover, which is well underway, and continued refinery maintenance,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The madness should slow down in the next few weeks as we’ve seen positive data that refinery output is starting to increase, a sign that the peak of maintenance season could be behind us,” he continued.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

overturned Washington drug cases...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington puts new laws on the books to become an attorney

The Washington Supreme Court filed a pair of orders approving alternative pathways for someone to become a licensed attorney.

1 hour ago

Photo: A $100 bill...

Julia Dallas

How will the Edmonds School Board cover a $10M shortfall?

Edmonds School Board is holding a meeting Tuesday night to discuss how it plans to scale back over $10 million.

1 hour ago

Photo: Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, ...

Julia Dallas

Local philanthropist donates over $600M to hundreds of nonprofits

MacKenzie Scott announced via her website on Tuesday that 361 organizations will receive at least $1 million for their work.

3 hours ago

A Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority vehicle seen in March 2024....

Steve Coogan

4 killed, 3 injured in major vehicle accident in Renton

A "serious vehicle accident" at the intersection of 140th Avenue and SE 192nd Street in Renton killed four people Tuesday, an official said.

3 hours ago

Recall products...

Bill Kaczaraba

What you should do when you own a product that has been recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced 323 product recalls in 2023. That's the most in seven years.

4 hours ago

Image: Peninsula Light Company reported a power outage that has affected tens of thousands of custo...

Steve Coogan

Power outage in Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula affects tens of thousands

According to the Peninsula Light outage map, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about 25,000 people are affected, including those in Gig Harbor.

5 hours ago

Gas prices up again in the state. See how much month-to-month.