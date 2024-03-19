Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

4 killed, 4 hurt in multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle

Mar 19, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed and four others were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in suburban Seattle, fire officials said.

Firefighters were sent to a crash involving four vehicles in Renton at about 12:45 p.m., Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesperson Pat Pawlak said. The crash involved four vehicles.

Four people died at the scene and three others with life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital. Another person with lesser injuries was also transported, he said.

Pawlak didn’t have any information about the victims or how the crash happened. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Renton is 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of downtown Seattle.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Seat belt saved passenger’s life on Boeing 737 jet that suffered a blowout, new lawsuit says

SEATTLE (AP) — More passengers who were aboard an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jet when part of its fuselage blew out in January are suing — including one who says his life was saved by a seat belt. The latest lawsuit, representing seven passengers, was filed in Washington’s King County Superior Court Thursday against Boeing, […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to a Washington state law that cleared the way for lawsuits against the gun industry in certain cases. The measure was one of three bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last year seeking to address gun violence. It requires the industry to exercise […]

11 days ago

facebook instagram down...

Associated Press

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

14 days ago

Associated Press

2 snowmobilers killed in separate avalanches in Washington and Idaho

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two snowmobilers have been killed in separate avalanches in Washington state and in Idaho. Two snowmobilers riding in the Cascade Mountains west of Yakima, Washington, triggered a slide Friday in a bowl near Darland Mountain, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. The rider who did not survive was described as fully […]

15 days ago

FILE - Host Richard Sherman appears on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" before an NFL footb...

Associated Press

Former NFL star Richard Sherman’s bail set at $5,000 following arrest for suspicion of DUI

SEATTLE (AP) — Bail was set at $5,000 on Monday for former NFL star Richard Sherman following his weekend arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Sherman was pulled over just before 2 a.m. Saturday for driving 79 mph (127 kmh) in a 60 mph (97 kmh) zone on Interstate 405 south of Seattle, […]

22 days ago

Associated Press

Former NFL player Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

SEATTLE (AP) — Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol. No other details about the arrest were immediately available, said Trooper Rick Johnson, a patrol spokesperson. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office said nothing had been sent to […]

24 days ago

4 killed, 4 hurt in multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle