Puget Sound Fire: Kent resident saved from roof of house fire

Mar 20, 2024, 8:07 AM

kent house fire...

Firefighters respond to a fire in a home on the 12400 block of SE 259th Street. (Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Fire on X)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Kent early Wednesday morning, saving a person from the roof of the house, according to Puget Sound Fire officials.

The home was located on the 12400 block of SE 259th Street. Residents told the responding firefighters that their smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.

Multi-car collision in Renton: 4 killed, 4 injured in multivehicle accident

The Red Cross was also at the scene, aiding the five displaced residents with “assistance as needed,” according to KIRO 7.

Puget Sound Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire and the cost of damages.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

