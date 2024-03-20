Puget Sound Fire: Kent resident saved from roof of house fire

Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Kent early Wednesday morning, saving a person from the roof of the house, according to Puget Sound Fire officials.

The home was located on the 12400 block of SE 259th Street. Residents told the responding firefighters that their smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.

Puget Sound Fire on scene of a residential fire in the 12400 block of SE 259th Street. pic.twitter.com/45zK42ibfE — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 20, 2024

The Red Cross was also at the scene, aiding the five displaced residents with “assistance as needed,” according to KIRO 7.

Puget Sound Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire and the cost of damages.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

