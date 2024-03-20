Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls

Mar 20, 2024, 10:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.

The couple offered to sell the babies, who were born Feb. 28, to a relative for $5,000, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in arrest citations. The mother and father, both in their early 20s, were each charged with promoting human trafficking.

Authorities say the relative reported the attempt to police with evidence that included text messages and a video recording.

The twins’ father told police he had “joked around” about selling the babies, and the mother said she wasn’t serious on a video in which discusses the attempted sale, the citations said.

Both were arrested Monday and have a court date scheduled on March 25. A court clerk said neither has an attorney.

National News

Associated Press

Police in Idaho involved in hospital shooting are searching for an escaped inmate and 2nd suspect

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, said officers were involved in a shooting at a hospital early Wednesday and are searching for two suspects, one of them a prison inmate who escaped from the campus. Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center had been on temporary lockdown, police said. A hospital spokesperson said a “shooting […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

IRS chief zeroes in on wealthy tax cheats in AP interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has a message for high-wealth tax cheats who are wrongly deducting private jet travel and otherwise shorting the government on their taxes: Pay your fair share so “others aren’t shouldering the burden of funding our government.” He also has a thought for ordinary taxpayers putting off the inevitable […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas’ migrant arrest law is back on hold after briefly taking effect

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ plans to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally were again on hold Wednesday after setting off uncertainty along the border and anger from Mexico flared during a brief few hours that the law was allowed to take effect. A late-night order Tuesday from a 5th U.S. Circuit Court […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

3rd of 6 former officers in Mississippi gets 17.5 years for racist torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A third former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for his part in the racist torture of two Black men by a group of white officers who called themselves “the Goon Squad.” Daniel Opdyke was sentenced Wednesday to 17.5 years in federal prison. Opdyke, 28, cried profusely as he spoke in […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Body found in western New York reservoir leads to boil-water advisory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A human body was found Tuesday in a western New York reservoir that supplies drinking water to parts of Rochester, prompting city officials to advise residents to boil their water before consuming. Workers with the city’s Water Bureau discovered the body in the Highland Park Reservoir at around 8 a.m. while […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware calls off Republican presidential primary after Haley removes name from ballot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Republican presidential primary is over before it even began. State lawmakers suspended the rules in the House and Senate on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation amending Delaware election law and allowing the scheduled April 2 primary to be called off. Democratic Gov. John Carney quickly added his signature. Passage of […]

19 hours ago

Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls