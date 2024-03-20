Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Nebraska bill to subject librarians to charges for giving ‘obscene material’ to children fails

Mar 20, 2024, 2:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A bill that would have held school librarians and teachers criminally responsible for providing “obscene material” to Nebraska students in grades K-12 failed to break a filibuster Wednesday in the Legislature.

But heated debate over it led the body’s Republican Speaker of the Legislature to slash debate times in half on bills he deemed as covering “social issues” for the remaining 13 days of the session.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht, who introduced the bill, said it simply would close a “loophole” in the state’s existing obscenity laws that prohibit adults from giving such material to minors. But critics panned it as a way for a vocal minority to ban books they don’t like from school and public library shelves.

Book bans and attempted bans soared last year in the U.S. Almost half of the challenged books are about communities of color, LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized groups, according to a recent report from the American Library Association. Among the books frequently challenged is Nobel laureate Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.”

Opponents of the bill argued that children are not accessing obscene material as it is currently defined in the law — which would essentially cover graphic pornography and erotica — in school and public libraries.

Instead, they said, the bill would be used by a handful of people who want to ban books they don’t like and would have a chilling effect free speech. It would have allowed a handful of people who would like to ban books they don’t like to threaten educators and librarians with criminal charges, opposing lawmakers said, likely lead librarians to pull books from the shelves simply to avoid the conflict.

Debate on the measure grew heated over the two days it took for lawmakers to discuss it, and one Republican lawmaker who name-checked a fellow legislator while reading a graphic account of sexual violence from a best-selling memoir is now being investigated for sexual harassment.

Supporters of the bill denied that the purpose of the bill was an end-around way to banning books. But many then proceeded to bash the very books and material — including sex education curriculum in schools — as being dangerous for children.

Albrecht said Tuesday during debate that sex education wasn’t taught when she was in school 50 years ago, adding, “We just figured it out.” A few male lawmakers openly pined for the days decades ago when most children grew up in two-parent families and extolled keeping young girls “naive.”

That led other lawmakers to push back. Sen. Carol Blood noted that the prevalence of two-parent families decades ago had less to do with morals than the fact that women were unable to hold credit cards and bank accounts in their own names, making them financially dependent on their husbands and sometimes confining them in abusive marriages. Sen. Jen Day noted that sex education has been shown to help protect children against sexual predators.

Sen. Danielle Conrad, a free speech advocate and former director of the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, chastised bill supporters, saying they were pandering to those who want to ban books.

“This debate is divorced from reality,” she said. “It’s embarrassing to Nebraska. And we have bigger, important issues to address.”

By Wednesday, Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch announced that he had had enough. A bill in Nebraska’s unique one-chamber Legislature must get through three rounds of debate to pass, and the rules generally allow eight hours of of debate in the first round, four hours in the second and two in the final round before a vote to end debate can be held.

Arch said that moving forward this session, he would cut that to four hours in the first round, two in the second and one in the last round “for bills which are controversial and emotionally charged.”

“I’m not referring to traditional governmental policy bills such as taxes or creating and funding new programs or existing programs,” he said, adding that debate on those bills, while also often controversial and heated, also often leads to compromise.

“That is not the case with social issue bills,” he said. “Members generally go into debate with their minds made up, and prolonged debate only serves the purpose of fanning the fires of contention.”

National News

Associated Press

FBI: ‘Little rascals’ trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals,” have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat. Gonzalez said because the three are juveniles, no […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Conviction reversed for alleged ringleader of plot to kidnap and kill Minnesota real estate agent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the convictions of the alleged ringleader of a plot to kidnap and kill a real estate agent, marking the second time the high court has ordered a new trial for a defendant convicted in her death. The New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota penalizes county jail for depriving inmate of food and water for more than 2 days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has penalized a county jail for depriving an inmate of food and water for more than two days as punishment after he smeared feces in his cell and refused to clean it up. The department ordered the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls to […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler gets behind wheel of truck idling at a gas pump, killing a 2-year-old

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler climbed out of a car seat and got behind the wheel of a truck idling at a gas pump in Northern California, rolling toward a taco stand and killing a 2-year-old child, police said. The owner of the truck was inside the gas station store at the time of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, mother of Alex, dies in hospice

VARNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, the mother of Alex Murdaugh who played an important part in her son’s adamant denials that he killed his wife and son, has died. Libby Murdaugh was in hospice care Tuesday when she died, according to Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton County. She was a librarian and teacher […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls. The couple offered to sell the babies, who were born Feb. 28, to a relative for $5,000, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in arrest citations. The mother and father, both in their early 20s, were […]

5 hours ago

A Nebraska bill to subject librarians to charges for giving ‘obscene material’ to children fails