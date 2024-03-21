Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares rise after Wall Street rallies to records

Mar 21, 2024, 12:22 AM | Updated: 2:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Global benchmarks were mostly higher on Thursday after U.S. stocks rallied to records following indications from the Federal Reserve that it expects to deliver interest rate cuts later this year.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% in morning trading to 8,199.57, while Germany’s DAX edged up 0.8% to 18,159.77. Britain’s FTSE 100 surged nearly 1.2% to 7,829.19. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.4% at 40,081.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% to 5,309.50.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.0% to finish at a record high 40,815.66 after the government reported exports grew nearly 8% in February from a year earlier, in the third straight month of increase.

Shipments of cars and electrical machinery increase, helping to trim the trade deficit to about half of what it was a year earlier, at 379 billion yen ($2.5 billion).

Hong Kong’s benchmark surged 1.9%, to 16,863.10, while the Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1% to 3,077.11, after the Chinese government announced fresh measures to support the economy.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.1% to 7,782.00. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.4% to 2,754.86.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 jumped 0.9% to 5,224.62, an all-time high for a second straight day. The Dow industrials surged 1% and the Nasdaq composite roared 1.3% higher.

The Federal Reserve’s survey of its policy makers showed the central bank still expects to deliver three cuts to interest rates in 2024. That’s the same number as they had penciled in three months earlier, and expectations for the relief that such cuts would provide are a big reason U.S. stock prices have set records.

The Fed has been keeping its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001 to grind down inflation. High rates slow the overall economy by making borrowing more expensive and by hurting prices for investments.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he noticed the last two months’ worse-than-expected reports, but they “haven’t really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road towards 2%. That story hasn’t changed.”

In other trading early Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 40 cents to $81.67 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 41 cents to $86.36 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 151.34 Japanese yen from 151.26 yen. The euro cost $1.0892, down from $1.0925.

World

Associated Press

A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim migrants capsizes off Indonesia’s Aceh province

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims capsized about 16 miles (25 Kilometers) from the coastline of Kuala Bubon beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Wednesday. Local fishermen rescued six of the refugees and moved them to a temporary shelter. There were no immediate reports of casualties. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rallies to records as Federal Reserve still sees rate cuts for 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rallied to records Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it’s likely to deliver the cuts to interest rates this year that Wall Street craves, despite some discouragingly high inflation reports. The S&P 500 jumped 46.11 points, or 0.9%, to 5,224.62 and set an all-time high for a second straight […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Several probes target Brazil’s Bolsonaro, but his COVID decisions are catching up to him first

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s term wound down in the final days of December 2022, he had decided to skip the ritual of handing over the presidential sash to his successor, and instead made plans to travel abroad. But there was a problem, according to a Federal Police indictment unveiled […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Brazil’s Bolsonaro is indicted for 1st time over alleged falsification of his vaccination status

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was formally accused Tuesday of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination status, marking the first indictment for the embattled far-right leader, with more allegations potentially in store. The federal police indictment released by the Supreme Court alleged that Bolsonaro and 16 others inserted false information into a public […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

UN weather agency issues ‘red alert’ on climate change after record heat, ice-melt increases in 2023

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is sounding a “red alert” about global warming, citing record-smashing increases last year in greenhouse gases, land and water temperatures and melting of glaciers and sea ice, and warning that the world’s efforts to reverse the trend have been inadequate. The World Meteorological Organization, in a “State of […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street mostly lower in premarket as world’s central banks take center stage

Wall Street drifted modestly lower early Tuesday in what’s turning out to be a big week for central banks around the world. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.2% lower before the bell, one day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. The Fed’s […]

2 days ago

Stock market today: Global shares rise after Wall Street rallies to records