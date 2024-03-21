Close
Explosive sound in Sedro-Woolley puzzles residents, Skagit County deputies

Mar 21, 2024, 6:07 AM | Updated: 6:08 am

explosive sound sedro-woolley...

(MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, a loud explosive sound was heard in Sedro-Woolley, causing many residents to contact the Skagit County Sheriff.

According to KIRO 7, residents of the area believe the sound came from an area near Minkler Road and Hoehn Road. Some described the sound as an explosion while others thought it was gunfire. One resident suggested it may be a sonic boom from a Navy jet.

More on Skagit County: 30K gallons of gas spill after pipeline leaks in Skagit Co.

The sound was captured on video by the Skagit Breaking Facebook page.

“I’ve heard these loud bangs quite a few times throughout the last couple of years and the first couple of times, they came with a huge white flash then just nothing,” one resident commented on the Facebook post. “No sirens, no reports or anything. You’d assume it was something insane by how loud and startling they are, but no, just nothing.”

Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies still don’t know what the explosive sound was as investigators are continuing to determine what caused it.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody who may know something to call the Skagit 911 non-emergency line at 360-428-3211 if they have any additional information.

More on Wash.: Unemployment rate rises for 5th month in a row

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

