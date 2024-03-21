Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Bus hijacked in downtown Los Angeles collides with several vehicles and crashes into a hotel

Mar 21, 2024, 2:28 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a transit bus in downtown Los Angeles and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel, police said Thursday.

Only the driver was on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority bus when the man boarded around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The man made threats, reached into his waistband as if he had a gun and stated, “Just drive!,” the statement said.

Police said the man grabbed the steering wheel as the bus driver was attempting a turn, leading to the collisions that injured an occupant of one vehicle. The final crash punched a hole in a wall of a Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The man fled, but officers later made an arrest and booked the suspect into jail for investigation of kidnapping. A BB gun that resembled a handgun was recovered near the bus, police said.

The bus operator was treated at a hospital and released. The injured motorist was in stable condition, police said. Neither was identified.

National News

Associated Press

Antitrust lawsuits accuse major US sugar companies of conspiring to fix prices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three antirust lawsuits filed by food businesses in federal court in Minnesota this week accuse some of the largest U.S. sugar-producing companies of conspiring to fix prices. The lawsuits name United Sugars, which includes American Crystal Sugar and the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative; Domino Sugar; Cargill; other producers, and a commodity data company. […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

US says it has not received a formal request by Niger junta to leave military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Pentagon official told Congress on Thursday that the U.S. has not received a formal request from Niger’s junta to depart the country, saying it has received mixed signals on whether the hundreds of U.S. troops there are no longer welcome. Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court orders judge to probe claims of juror bias in Boston Marathon bomber’s case

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s case to be returned to a lower court to probe claims of juror bias and determine whether his death sentence should stand. The ruling from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals keeps intact Tsarnaev’s death sentence for now. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Human composting as alternative to burial and cremation gets final approval by Delaware lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill allowing the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation. The measure passed on a 14-7 vote and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney. The legislation authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which is often referred […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill, which now goes to conference committee to hash out differences with the House, means only South Carolina has not banned “revenge porn.” “With passage of this bill today we […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama woman who faked kidnapping pleads guilty to false reporting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who claimed she was abducted after stopping her car to check on a wandering toddler on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of giving false information to law enforcement. News outlets reported that Carlee Russell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting […]

3 hours ago

Bus hijacked in downtown Los Angeles collides with several vehicles and crashes into a hotel