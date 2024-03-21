Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Human composting as alternative to burial and cremation gets final approval by Delaware lawmakers

Mar 21, 2024, 2:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill allowing the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The measure passed on a 14-7 vote and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

The legislation authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which is often referred to as human composting.

Human composting is currently legal in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, California, New York and Nevada, and legislation has been introduced in more than a dozen other states.

Supporters of the practice say it is an environmentally friendly and less costly alternative to traditional burials and cremation that uses less energy and doesn’t involve the use of formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere. They also say it will help reduce the amount of land needed for cemeteries and the amount of timber harvested for caskets.

Senate sponsor Laura Sturgeon said natural organic reduction is a “sophisticated process” that uses cutting-edge technology and engineering to accelerate the process of turning a human body into soil.

“This choice may not be for everyone, but we can respect those who wish to turn their bodies into soil by allowing this sustainable death care option to be available in Delaware,” Sturgeon said.

If the bill is enacted into law, state officials would have up to a year to develop specific regulations.

The organic reduction process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days. The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Under the bill, remains could not be accepted for composting if they contain radioactive implants, or if the person died as the result of a radiological incident. Also off-limits would be the remains of those suspected of having certain infections, such as the Ebola virus or diseases that can affect both animals and humans and lead to incurable neurodegenerative disorders, such as mad cow disease.

Testing in other states that allow the practice has found the resulting soil to be “high quality and regenerative,” according to bill supporters.

“That is completely safe for any use,” said Chris DiPietro, a lobbyist testifying in favor the bill. Some people use the soil from a loved one’s composting to plant a tree to remember them, he added.

Opponents suggested that human composting is disrespectful.

“I really have a tough time accepting the idea of composting a human body,” Sen. David Lawson said. “It just doesn’t comport with my upbringing, my religion and my belief that God designed us, and we deserve a bit more respect than being turned into tomato food.”

National News

Associated Press

Bus hijacked in downtown Los Angeles collides with several vehicles and crashes into a hotel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a transit bus in downtown Los Angeles and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel, police said Thursday. Only the driver was on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority bus when […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill, which now goes to conference committee to hash out differences with the House, means only South Carolina has not banned “revenge porn.” “With passage of this bill today we […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama woman who faked kidnapping pleads guilty to false reporting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who claimed she was abducted after stopping her car to check on a wandering toddler on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of giving false information to law enforcement. News outlets reported that Carlee Russell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nationwide tech hiccup interferes with US driver’s license offices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A nationwide technology problem briefly interrupted services Thursday at state offices that handle driver’s licenses, officials said. The outage, which lasted from approximately 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT, was “due to a loss in cloud connectivity,” the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators said. “This prevented a number of motor […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia man shot by 15-year-old son after firing weapon at wife

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father in self-defense after the man fired a shotgun at the boy’s mother and then pointed the weapon at him, West Virginia State Police said Thursday. Maxwell Laham’s wife and one child fled after he fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun Wednesday night, according to state police […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania house fire kills man, 4 children as 3 other family members are rescued

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — Investigators were searching Thursday for the cause of a fire that tore through a house in the Pittsburgh suburbs, killing a man and four children and spreading to another house before the flames were extinguished. Firefighters arrived quickly but found the two-story house in Jeannette already engulfed. The man’s fiancée and […]

7 hours ago

Human composting as alternative to burial and cremation gets final approval by Delaware lawmakers