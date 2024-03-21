Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US says it has not received a formal request by Niger junta to leave military bases

Mar 21, 2024, 2:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Pentagon official told Congress on Thursday that the U.S. has not received a formal request from Niger’s junta to depart the country, saying it has received mixed signals on whether the hundreds of U.S. troops there are no longer welcome.

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told the House Armed Services Committee that so far Niger’s ruling military council, known as the CNSP, has not formally asked the U.S. military to leave.

Wallander said the CNSP has said the status of forces agreement, which sets the terms of a U.S. military presence in a country, is now null and void. However, she said the junta has “assured us that American military forces are protected and they will take no action that will endanger them.”

The U.S. military has about 650 troops and another several hundred support personnel still in Niger, which in the past has been a critical hub for counterterrorism operations. But last July mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president and months later asked French forces to leave.

Wallander said the U.S. is continuing to look at ways to conduct operations against violent extremist organizations in the region.

In Niger, U.S. personnel have largely consolidated to one base and continue to run drone operations, but those are limited to force protection, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

“There are ongoing conversations with the CNSP to discuss the path forward,” Singh said.

The quick turn of relations had some U.S. lawmakers questioning how Niger could go from a strategic ally to being run by a junta in such a short time.

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, the head of U.S. Africa Command, said that disinformation has played a huge role in Niger and in a number of governments that have fallen across the Sahel in recent years.

There are more than 600 million people across the continent on social media now, compared to just a very small minority who had access just a decade ago, Langley said. Russia has actively and strategically saturated that audience with disinformation, Langley said.

“What we teach, the law of armed conflict and civilian-led governance is failing because its being drowned out,” Langley said.

Langley said he has asked the State Department for additional resources to counter Russia’s disinformation campaign.

National News

Associated Press

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez says he won’t run in Democratic primary

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said Thursday he won’t run in the Democratic primary as he faces federal corruption charges, but he left open the possibility that he would reenter the race as an independent later this year if he is exonerated at a trial. Menendez’s announcement comes four […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Antitrust lawsuits accuse major US sugar companies of conspiring to fix prices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three antirust lawsuits filed by food businesses in federal court in Minnesota this week accuse some of the largest U.S. sugar-producing companies of conspiring to fix prices. The lawsuits name United Sugars, which includes American Crystal Sugar and the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative; Domino Sugar; Cargill; other producers, and a commodity data company. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court orders judge to probe claims of juror bias in Boston Marathon bomber’s case

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s case to be returned to a lower court to probe claims of juror bias and determine whether his death sentence should stand. The ruling from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals keeps intact Tsarnaev’s death sentence for now. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Human composting as alternative to burial and cremation gets final approval by Delaware lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill allowing the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation. The measure passed on a 14-7 vote and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney. The legislation authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which is often referred […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Bus hijacked in downtown Los Angeles collides with several vehicles and crashes into a hotel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a transit bus in downtown Los Angeles and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel, police said Thursday. Only the driver was on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority bus when […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill, which now goes to conference committee to hash out differences with the House, means only South Carolina has not banned “revenge porn.” “With passage of this bill today we […]

5 hours ago

US says it has not received a formal request by Niger junta to leave military bases