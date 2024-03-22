Throughout March, the local non-profit Do the Right Thing hosts a March of Diapers Drive. The diapers collected go to dozens of local non-profits, which then distribute them to families in need. This year, founder Cheryl Hurst has set a lofty goal of 500,000 diapers.

“We are going for 500,000 diapers. We actually did 412,019 in one month last year, so I guess it could happen,” Hurst said hopefully.

After the diapers are distributed to non-profits like domestic violence shelters and food banks, the hundreds of thousands of diapers are typically gone within three to four months. The organizations typically open and repackage diapers and adult incontinence products into smaller portions to make sure more people can have their needs met.

Hurst says what contributes to the high demand for diapers is that WIC or EBT does not cover them.

“First of all, they consider it the same as tobacco and alcohol. It’s kind of like something that they feel is not a needed product,” Hurt said.

Hurst has a big heart and it showed in our interview as she shared story after story of babies or elderly adults finding themselves without basic hygiene products.

“Talked to a police officer in Kent a couple weeks ago and he was talking about where he’s gone into some hotel rooms where there’s things going on with families and he said, ‘Cheryl I’ve bought a few boxes of diapers just wanted to let you know that.’ He said, ‘I have an 18-month-old. It’s really painful when you walk in there and you see a baby and you can see that that diaper needed to be changed three or four or five hours ago.’ I just tell people if you’ve ever wanted help in your life go out and help someone,” Hurst said, her voice breaking with emotion.

You can help Hurst collect diapers, wipes, and other hygiene items and meet her 500,000 goal by visiting dotherightthingnonprofit.org.

