Seattle weekend events: SquatchCon arrives and cherry blossoms galore

If you aren’t glued to the TV for March Madness hoping that your bracket won’t bust, there’s still lots to do this weekend!

Nonsequitur is a Seattle nonprofit that puts on an experimental concert series called NonSeq and you can check out a show tonight at the Good Shepherd Center. Julie Slick will be playing bass and as the event page describes “she will be inviting listeners into her world of space bass exploration.”

SquatchCon

There’s a comic and arts convention in Port Angeles going on right now! It’s called SquatchCon and it’s all about cosplay, comics, video games and family fun. If you have some old costume pieces lying around or are looking for a specific piece of clothing to complete your cosplay, you can check out the swap events going on throughout the weekend. There are also local vendors and food, a perfect way to enjoy some nerdy fun with the family. Tickets are on sale on SquatchCon’s website.

Harold and the Purple Crayon as a ballet

In the wake of Sony’s announcement of a new film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon — one of my favorite stories as a kid — the tale comes to life this weekend at the Pacific Northwest Ballet. The website describes this show as the perfect introduction to ballet for youngsters. Get tickets and more information at pnb.org.

Cherry blossom tour

Do two things at once this weekend, enjoy the cherry blossoms at the University of Washington (UW) and get your workout in. The Legion of Bloom Seattle Cherry Blossom run is on Saturday and Sunday. There’s a variety of races to choose from and once you are done with your run, you can enjoy the Cherry Blossom festival going on in the U-District. There are over 80 businesses in the U-District that have special menu items themed around the cherry blossoms and spring. Don’t miss your chance at this once-a-year bloom!

The Polish Women’s Club is putting on the Polish Spring Bazaar this Saturday in Seattle. There will be authentic Polish food including homemade pastries, as well as arts and crafts. You can get additional details at polishhome.org.

On Sunday, you can learn about French culture at Festal: Seattle’s French Fest. Enjoy French fashion, cuisine and wine tasting as well as live music. The festival takes place at the Seattle Center.

Also on Sunday is Big Climb Seattle 2024, a fitness challenge where people will hike up the 1,311 steps to the Skyview Observatory. Teams and Individuals raise more for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which helps fund blood and cancer research as well as support services for patients. Fun fact, the Columbia Center is the tallest building in the Pacific Northwest.

