CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win Tickets to see The Beach Boys at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery in Woodinville!

Mar 22, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see The Beach Boys live at Chateau Ste. Michelle on August 23, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, March 25, through Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

