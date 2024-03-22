Close
AP (NEW)

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to burn, laceration risk

Mar 22, 2024, 12:53 PM

A man holds Starbucks Coffee mug. (Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

BY ANNE D’INNOCENZIO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations, according to a federal safety agency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.

The mugs were sold nationwide both in-store and online at places like Target and Walmart from November through January for about $10, $13 or $20 depending on the gift set, according to the agency.

Regulators said Thursday that 10 injuries have been reported, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger. There have been 12 incidents reported in all.

The four gift sets were sold in 11-ounce and 16-ounce sizes as part of several sets including a Starbucks holiday gift set with two mugs, Starbucks classic hot cocoa and mug, Starbucks peppermint and classic hot cocoas and mug, and Starbucks holiday blend coffee and mug.

Consumers should immediately stop using the mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund, the agency said.

In a separate statement posted on its corporate site, Nestle said the issue was discovered after it was contacted by consumers. It said it took “immediate corrective action” and is working closely with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the recall.

Nestle said the recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

