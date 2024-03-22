Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Mar 22, 2024, 3:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vice President Kamala Harris; former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

National News

Associated Press

Inmate seriously injured in a hit-and-run soon after his escape from a Hawaii jail

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — An inmate’s escape from a Hawaii jail was short-lived when a vehicle hit him as he was running away on a highway early Friday, authorities said. Matthew J. Ornellas Jr. was seriously injured in a hit-and-run soon after he escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center just after 1 a.m., the Hawaii […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

George Santos says he’ll ditch GOP, run as independent, in bid to return to Congress after expulsion

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York said Friday that he will leave the Republican Party and run as an independent in a bid to return to Congress after having been expelled while facing federal fraud charges. In social media postings, Santos criticized Friday’s vote by the GOP-controlled House of Representatives to approve a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas school bus with more 40 students crashes, killing 2 people, authorities say

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A school bus carrying more than 40 prekindergarten students on a field trip collided with a concrete truck and rolled over Friday in Texas, killing two people, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said another vehicle was also involved in the crash in the suburbs outside Austin. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Using public funds or facilities for gender-affirming care banned by GOP-led Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The GOP-led Idaho Legislature has passed a bill that would ban the use of any public funds for gender-affirming care, including for state employees using work health insurance and for adults covered by Medicaid. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Friday after it previously passed through the House. It will be […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

What is known about Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy — though in a video announcement Friday, she did not say what kind of cancer or reveal details of her treatment. Here’s what is known: What kind of surgery did Kate have? Kate had what was described as abdominal surgery […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty in fatal kidnapping of 2-year-old Michigan girl in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl whose disappearance last summer led to a 100-mile (161-kilometer) search that stretched from the state capital to the Detroit area. Rashad Trice, 27, admitted that he took Wynter Cole Smith from her home in Lansing as part […]

6 hours ago

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows