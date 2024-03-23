Close
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Mar 22, 2024, 8:13 PM | Updated: 10:10 pm

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Friday night, continuing a stretch of more than three months without a big winner.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44, 16.

The jackpot increased after a drawing for an estimated $977 million failed to produce a jackpot winner.

No one has won the game’s jackpot since Dec. 8, a string of 30 consecutive drawings without anyone taking home the top prize. That has enabled the jackpot to slowly grow, week after week.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night is an estimated $525.8 million.

A lucky player winning the $1.1 billion jackpot would take home the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The other U.S. lottery game, Powerball, has grown to an annuity jackpot of $750 million and a cash payout of $357.3 million. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled to take place Saturday night.

