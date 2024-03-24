Close
NATIONAL NEWS

1 person killed and 5 wounded including a police officer in an Indianapolis shooting, police say

Mar 24, 2024, 2:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person was killed and five others including a police officer were wounded as a result of an early morning shooting on Sunday in Indianapolis, police said.

Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working in off-duty employment at a bar in the 9400 block on East Washington Street when there was a disturbance in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference at the scene.

Both officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect and one officer was shot in the upper thigh and sustained an additional shoulder injury that may have occurred when he fell after being shot, according to Bailey, who said the officer was in stable condition and expected to be released from a hospital on Sunday.

Additional officers responded and found four other people in the parking lot who had been shot. They all were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims included two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, Bailey said.

A short time later a man arrived at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and died despite treatment from the medical staff. Detectives believe he was connected to the shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release his name after next of kin have been notified, Bailey said.

One gun was found in the parking lot, according to Bailey, who said investigators did not immediately know what caused the initial disturbance in the parking lot but were interviewing witnesses and reviewing videotape.

