Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida’s DeSantis signs one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors

Mar 25, 2024, 7:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges — under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 15- and 16-year-olds. It was slightly watered down from a proposal DeSantis vetoed earlier this month, a week before the annual legislative session ended.

The new law was Republican Speaker Paul Renner’s top legislative priority. It takes effect Jan. 1.

The bill DeSantis vetoed would have banned minors under 16 from popular social media platforms regardless of parental consent. But before the veto, he worked out compromise language with Renner to alleviate the governor’s concerns and the Legislature sent DeSantis a second bill.

Several states have considered similar legislation. In Arkansas, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a law in August that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.

Supporters in Florida hope the bill will withstand legal challenges because it would ban social media formats based on addictive features such as notification alerts and auto-play videos, rather than on their content.

National News

Associated Press

Russian officials call for harsh punishment for those who carried out deadly concert attack

Calls mounted on Monday to harshly punish those behind the Russia concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people as authorities combed the burned-out ruins of the shopping and entertainment complex for more bodies. Four men, charged with carrying out a terrorist attack, appeared in court Sunday night and showed signs of being severely […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Storms sweep the US from coast to coast causing frigid temps, power outages and traffic accidents

BOSTON (AP) — Heavy rain and quarter-sized hail fell in Southern California Sunday as the National Weather Service predicted lightning and wind gusts approaching 60 mph (97 kph) in the mountain area earlier in the day. The California storm was moving south from the Sierra Nevada, where areas around Lake Tahoe received about a foot […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Linda Bean, an entrepreneur, GOP activist and granddaughter of outdoor retailer LL Bean, has died

Linda L. Bean, a granddaughter of famed outdoor retailer L.L. Bean who became an entrepreneur, philanthropist and conservative activist, has died at age 82. Bean died Saturday, her business manager, Veronika Carlson, confirmed in a written statement Sunday. No cause was given. “Linda was known for her amazing work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit as well as […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A man who survived a California mountain lion attack that killed his brother is expected to recover

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old Northern California man who survived a mountain lion attack that killed his older brother is expected to recover, authorities said Sunday. The 21-year-old’s death on Saturday in a remote area northeast of Sacramento was the first fatal encounter with a cougar in the state in two decades. The younger […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Former GOP Virginia lawmaker, Matt Fariss arrested again; faces felony gun and drug charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia lawmaker was arrested over the weekend on felony gun and drug charges and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order, according to a sheriff’s office official and jail records. Matt Fariss, who had served in the House of Delegates as a Republican since 2012 before running unsuccessfully […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Search for 6-year-old girl who fell into rain-swollen creek now considered recovery, not rescue

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The search for a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in a rain-swollen southeastern Pennsylvania creek has become a recovery mission rather than a rescue mission, authorities said Sunday. Authorities in Chester County said the child was reported missing at about 7 p.m. Saturday after she slipped and fell into fast-moving […]

19 hours ago

Florida’s DeSantis signs one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors