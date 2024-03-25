The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving a 13-year-old suspect who may have inappropriately touched a 9-year-old multiple times.

BPD initially received a report from a concerned parent regarding inappropriate sexual behavior involving minors at a Bellevue gym. The minors were attending the Phoenix Gym for judo training.

“It’s crucial to note that we are withholding the names of the juvenile individuals involved in this case as required by law and to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” BPD wrote in a press release. “The Bellevue Police Department takes allegations of this nature very seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community, especially our children.”

No charges have been filed, as of this report.

BPD is asking the public for any information regarding this incident or others. If anyone may have been a victim of similar inappropriate behavior, BDP is urging them to come forward and contact the department by calling 911 or the NORCOM non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

