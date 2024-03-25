Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. sanctions Russian entities accused of enabling digital currency sanctions evasion

Mar 25, 2024, 10:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on a collection of fintech firms and people, mostly in Russia, accused of enabling sanctions evasion.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned 13 firms — five of which are owned by an already sanctioned person — and 2 people who have all either helped build or operate blockchain-based services for, or enabled virtual currency payments in, the Russian financial sector, “thus enabling potential sanctions evasion,” according to U.S. Treasury.

Included in Monday’s sanctions are a group of Moscow-based fintech companies and a Russia and UAE-based virtual currency exchange, among others.

Lawmakers and administration officials have voiced concerns that Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid pain from the avalanche of sanctions imposed on banks, oligarchs and the energy industry in response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Experts say an increased reliance on cryptocurrency would be an inevitable avenue for Russia to try to prop up its financial transactions, but Treasury officials have rejected the claim that cryptocurrency could be a major driver of sanctions evasion.

“Russia is increasingly turning to alternative payment mechanisms to circumvent U.S. sanctions and continue to fund its war against Ukraine,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson.

“As the Kremlin seeks to leverage entities in the financial technology space, Treasury will continue to expose and disrupt the companies that seek to help sanctioned Russian financial institutions reconnect to the global financial system.”

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday’s action “reaffirms the G7 commitment to curtail Russia’s use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine. It also reflects our continued efforts to target companies servicing Russia’s core financial infrastructure.”

National News

Associated Press

Aluminum company says preferred site for new smelter is a region of Kentucky hit hard by job losses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company has singled out northeastern Kentucky as its preferred site for a new aluminum smelter that would bring about 1,000 permanent jobs to an Appalachian region hard hit by the loss of coal and steel production, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Plans by Century Aluminum Co. to build a […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nearly $2 billion up for grabs as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar

The stars have aligned in the lottery universe like never before, with two jackpots totaling nearly $2 billion. With an estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize and an estimated $800 million Powerball jackpot, it’s the first time the two nearly national lottery games have each grown so large at the same time. Both massive prizes […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida’s DeSantis signs one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges — under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 15- […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Russian officials urge harsh punishment for those who carried out deadly concert attack

Calls mounted in Russia on Monday to harshly punish those behind the concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people as authorities combed the burned-out ruins of the entertainment complex and an Orthodox priest blessed the site. Four men, charged with carrying out a terrorist attack, appeared in court Sunday night and showed signs […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Boeing CEO to exit in broad management shakeup as manufacturing issues plague storied plane maker

Boeing CEO David Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year as part of a broad management shakeup Monday after a series of mishaps at one of America’s iconic manufacturers. Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplanes unit, will retire immediately. Stephanie Pope, the company’s chief […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Storms sweep the US from coast to coast causing frigid temps, power outages and traffic accidents

BOSTON (AP) — Heavy rain and quarter-sized hail fell in Southern California Sunday as the National Weather Service predicted lightning and wind gusts approaching 60 mph (97 kph) in the mountain area earlier in the day. The California storm was moving south from the Sierra Nevada, where areas around Lake Tahoe received about a foot […]

11 hours ago

U.S. sanctions Russian entities accused of enabling digital currency sanctions evasion