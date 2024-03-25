Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter reunited with her son after giving birth in woods in 2022

Mar 25, 2024, 11:48 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley has been reunited with her son as she awaits trial on reckless conduct and other charges after giving birth more than a year ago in a tent in subfreezing temperatures, her attorney said Monday.

Alexandra Eckersley, 27, showed up last week for a court hearing on her case in Manchester with her son, who was born on Dec. 26, 2022. Kim Kossick, an attorney for the woman, said the two were reunited earlier this year and are living with the woman’s mother in Massachusetts.

Authorities said that after Eckersley gave birth in woods in New Hampshire, the boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour as temperatures dipped to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 9.4 degrees Celsius). She was accused of abandoning her son without heat or proper clothing. She pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, reckless conduct, and other counts, and was released on bail. She faces trial in July.

A man arrested along with Eckersley was sentenced last August to a year in jail after pleading guilty to a child endangerment charge.

Kossick said Eckersley didn’t know she was pregnant at the time, gave birth alone, called 911, and led police to the baby. She said Eckersley had suffered a medical emergency.

Kossick also said while Eckersley became a full-time parent earlier this year, she had been having visitation with Edward for multiple days a week before that. She added that the woman has taken parenting classes.

“We’ll hope that this doesn’t have to go to trial,” Kossick said. “There’s always ongoing negotiations, but as of now, it’s scheduled for trial.”

The prosecutor handling the case declined to comment.

Dennis Eckersley, was drafted by Cleveland out of high school in 1972 and went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Oakland Athletics. After his playing days, Eckersley retired in 2022 from broadcasting Boston Red Sox games.

The Eckersley family released a statement in December 2022 saying they had no prior knowledge of Alexandra’s pregnancy and were in complete shock. The family said she has suffered from “severe mental illness her entire life” and that they did their very best to get her help and support.

___

The spelling of Alexandra Eckersley’s last name has been corrected in the opening sentence of the story and summary.

National News

Associated Press

Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials said the searches were connected to a […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 23 The Washington Post on SCOTUS and abortion The Supreme Court declared nearly two years ago, when it overruled Roe v. Wade, that the rules on abortion were now up to the states — but as the justices hear a critical case this week […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Firefighters in New Jersey come to the rescue of a yellow Labrador stuck in a spare tire

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in southern New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in a spare tire. The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company crew found Daisy, an 11-month-old yellow Labrador, when they responded to a Franklin Township home last Thursday. Her neck was deep in the middle of the tire […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities ID brothers attacked, 1 fatally, by a mountain lion in California

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the brothers who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California during the weekend. Taylen Robert Claude Brooks, 21, was killed in a remote area northeast of Sacramento on Saturday in the first fatal encounter with a cougar in the state in two decades. His […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California) 3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida) 4. $1.586 […]

4 hours ago

MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter reunited with her son after giving birth in woods in 2022