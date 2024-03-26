Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maryland panel OKs nomination of elections board member

Mar 25, 2024, 5:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel voted Monday night to support a Republican nominee to the state elections board to replace a previous board member who resigned this year when he was charged with participating in the January 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

The vote by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee sends the nomination of Diane Butler to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Earlier this month, the board questioned Butler at a hearing about where she was on Jan. 6, 2021. She said she was at home.

Committee members said they would be more careful in confirmation proceedings for state election officials. They have asked similar questions of Democrats nominated to posts overseeing the election process. They also asked Butler about her beliefs in the integrity of the state’s election system.

Butler is a former member of the Howard County Board of Elections.

Three of the Maryland State Board of Elections five members are Democrats, since the current governor is a Democrat. The Maryland Republican Party chooses the other two members to submit to the governor, and the governor forwarded Butler’s nomination to the Senate committee.

National News

Associated Press

High school teacher and students sue over Arkansas’ ban on critical race theory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A high school teacher and two students sued Arkansas on Monday over the state’s ban on critical race theory and “indoctrination” in public schools, asking a federal judge to strike down the restrictions as unconstitutional. The lawsuit by the teacher and students from Little Rock Central High School, site of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York City to send 800 more officers to police subway fare-beating

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City plans to intensify a crackdown on subway fare-beating by sending at least 800 police officers specifically to keep watch on turnstiles, officials announced Monday. It’s the latest in a string of recent moves to address concerns about safety and unruliness in the nation’s busiest subway system. Now, the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man stabbed on New York subway train after argument with another passenger about smoking

NEW YORK (AP) — A dispute between two men over smoking on a New York City subway train early Monday morning ended with one stabbing the other multiple times in the back, according to police. The pair were on a train in Brooklyn that was bound for Manhattan when they got into an argument about […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds search Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. It’s not clear […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 23 The Washington Post on SCOTUS and abortion The Supreme Court declared nearly two years ago, when it overruled Roe v. Wade, that the rules on abortion were now up to the states — but as the justices hear a critical case this week […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters in New Jersey come to the rescue of a yellow Labrador stuck in a spare tire

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in southern New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in a spare tire. The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company crew found Daisy, an 11-month-old yellow Labrador, when they responded to a Franklin Township home last Thursday. Her neck was deep in the middle of the tire […]

4 hours ago

Maryland panel OKs nomination of elections board member