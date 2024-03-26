Close
POLITICS

China to challenge Biden’s electric vehicle plans at the WTO

Mar 26, 2024, 3:20 AM | Updated: 3:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for electric vehicles.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday it has resorted to the WTO dispute settlement process to protest American requirements that vehicles use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies.

A statement posted online said that the U.S. had formulated discriminatory subsidy policies for new energy vehicles under its Inflation Reduction Act in the name of responding to climate change.

It said the U.S. move excluded Chinese products, distorted fair competition and disrupted the global supply chain for new energy vehicles.

