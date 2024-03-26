Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Coeur d’Alene officials express regret, sorrow after Utah team experienced ‘racial hate crimes’

Mar 26, 2024, 1:36 PM

Image: Utah Utes women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts reacts during the third quarter of her team...

Utah Utes women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts reacts during the third quarter of her team's against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane on March 23, 2024. (Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

(Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE BODKIN AND MADISAN MILLER, KSL SPORTS


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

SALT LAKE CITY – City officials and the police chief of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, held a news conference regarding the racial incidents the Utah women’s basketball team experienced while traveling for the NCAA Tournament.

The tournament games were held in Spokane, but the team’s initial lodging was in Coeur d’Alene.

Head coach of the team, Lynne Roberts, told media members about the incidents following Utah’s loss to Gonzaga on Monday night.

Coeur d’Alene mayor speaks on racial incident

On Tuesday morning, city officials held a news conference to offer apologies to the University of Utah women’s basketball team and provide updates on the investigation.

“On behalf of the city of Coeur d’Alene and all of its communities, I strongly condemn the appalling treatment of the female college athletes who were visiting,” Jim Hammond, mayor of Coeur d’Alene said.

Hammond said he reached out to the President’s Office at the University of Utah but has not heard back yet. He said he would like to speak with the staff and team.

“We express regret and true sorrow that your student-athletes were treated with such disdainful treatment,” he continued. “To the young women who endured racial slurs while visiting, I offer my most sincere apology.”

Investigation update from Coeur d’Alene police chief

Lee White, chief of Coeur d’Alene police, gave a small update on the investigation, though all details will not be reported because it is still considered an open case.

White told media members the crime was first reported on March 21. It was reported that a vehicle drove by the team while they were walking outside and racial slurs were yelled by the occupants.

Investigators are seeking video and witness reports of the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact the police.

More from Idaho: Using public funds or facilities for gender-affirming care banned by GOP-led Idaho Legislature

Utah WBB NCAA tournament trip dampened by ‘racial hate crime’

Head coach Lynne Roberts revealed in her postgame press conference after the Utes lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament that her team experienced racism toward the beginning of their trip that forced them to move hotels.

“Our team hotel was in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is not very close,” Roberts said. “It’s 35-40 minutes, so that was a little strange, but whatever. We had several instances of some kind of racial hate crimes towards our program and it was incredibly upsetting for all of us.”

Roberts detailed what her team experienced calling the incidents “shocking” in an athletic and academic setting.

“There is so much diversity on a college campus and so you just are not exposed to that very often,” Roberts said. “When you are- you have people say, ‘man, I can’t believe that happened,’ but racism is real, and it happens. It’s awful.”

The incidents, which took place Thursday night when the team first arrived for the NCAA Tournament, happened “a few times” before the team moved hotels on Friday, March 22, according to Roberts.

Roberts emphasized the incidents were so shocking, that no one knew what to do.

“For our players- whether they are white, black, green- whatever, no one knew how to handle it,” Roberts continued. “It was really upsetting for our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA Tournament environment. It’s messed up. We moved hotels.”

The NCAA and Gonzaga were on hand to help the Utes get out of a bad, and very uncomfortable situation according to Roberts. However, there is some question as to whether they should have been there in the first place.

More from the tournament: Gonzaga women top Utah, reach Sweet 16 for first time since ’15

Despite the quick effort to resolve the issue after it happened, it didn’t change what was an unfortunate distraction for a team trying to enjoy the postseason.

Michelle Bodkin is a Salt Lake City native who covers University of Utah Athletics for KSL Sports.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Grizzly bear....

Julia Dallas

Grizzly bears could soon roam Washington forests in controversial plan

Last week, agencies outlined a plan to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades. However, some lawmakers are pushing back.

33 minutes ago

Equal pay...

Bill Kaczaraba

Wage gap in Washington shows women, minorities continue to get short shrift

The fight for equal pay in Washington is far from over, with women and minorities still on the short end of the wage gap.

4 hours ago

costco food court...

Kate Stone

No more freebies: Costco cracks down on food court access

Costco is reportedly restricting food court access in the latest move to ensure only paying members enjoy the retail giant's in-store prices and products.

4 hours ago

military helicopter thurston county...

Sam Campbell

Military helicopter crashes on JBLM after ‘mishap,’ two crew onboard

A military Apache helicopter crashed on the grounds of JBLM with two soldiers on board Tuesday morning.

6 hours ago

Seattle bank robberies...

Lisa Brooks

SPD, FBI investigating string of Seattle bank robberies

A middle-aged white man is suspected of committing several bank robberies in the Seattle area over the past few months.

7 hours ago

boeing ceo...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle attorney on Boeing CEO: ‘His days were numbered as soon as that door plug blew out’

Responding to Boeing's changes at CEO and other leadership positions, Seattle Attorney Mark Lindquist said the company needed to go even further.

7 hours ago

Coeur d’Alene officials express regret, sorrow after Utah team experienced ‘racial hate crimes’