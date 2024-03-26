Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California Restaurant Association says Berkeley to halt ban on natural gas piping in new buildings

Mar 26, 2024, 12:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The city of Berkeley, California, has agreed to halt enforcement of a ban on natural gas piping in new homes and buildings that was successfully opposed in court by the California Restaurant Association, the organization said.

The settlement follows the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ refusal to reconsider a 2023 ruling that the ban violates federal law that gives the U.S. government the authority to set energy-efficiency standards for appliances, the association said in a statement last week.

The office of the Berkeley city attorney did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the association’s statement.

The association said Berkeley agreed to settle the case by taking steps to repeal its ordinance, but because the process will take several months, the city will immediately stop enforcing the ban to comply with the court ruling.

In 2019, Berkeley became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings, starting a climate change-driven move in many other cities and counties that morphed into a culture war over the future of gas stoves.

The California Restaurant Association filed suit in federal court to overturn Berkeley’s ban.

After the 9th Circuit’s ruling, environmental groups contended it would not affect the majority of cities and counties that have already banned or curtailed natural gas through building codes that meet certain federal requirements. But they said jurisdictions with ordinances constructed similar to Berkeley’s might be at risk.

There have been no new bans since the 9th Circuit’s ruling and some communities have suspended or stopped enforcing their rules, The Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

Sacramento, for example, has not enforced its electrification ordinance since August 2023, the Bee reported.

Jot Condie, president and CEO of the restaurant association, said all cities and counties that passed a similar ordinance should now undo them.

“Climate change must be addressed, but piecemeal policies at the local level like bans on natural gas piping in new buildings or all-electric ordinances, which are preempted by federal energy laws, are not the answer,” Condie said in the association statement that was issued Friday.

National News

Associated Press

One month out, Jazz Fest begins preps for 2024

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Fair Grounds Race Course, which plays host to the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, begins its annual transformation in earnest Tuesday as organizers prepare to take over the field this spring for two weekends of music, food and fun. “Jazz Fest is back starting today!,” exclaimed festival producer […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police investigate death of girl whose body was found in pipe after swimming at a Texas hotel

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found inside a large pipe for a lazy river at a Houston hotel where she’d been swimming with her family. Aliyah Jaico’s death on Saturday was ruled an accidental drowning by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. […]

28 minutes ago

bridge collapse...

Feliks Banel

Baltimore bridge collapse reminds Washingtonians of past disasters

A container ship rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing the bridge to crumble into the river below.

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Ohio’s gender-affirming care ban violates the state constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two families of transgender minors filed a constitutional challenge on Tuesday to an Ohio law that severely limits gender-affirming health care for youth under 18. The litigation, brought in Franklin County Common Pleas Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Ohio and the global law firm Goodwin, alleges the […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court tosses Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers’ challenge of state, federal voter access actions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An attempt by conservative Pennsylvania lawmakers to overturn a shift to automatic voter registration was dismissed by a federal court on Tuesday, along with their other challenges to actions designed to boost voter registration. The lawsuit, filed by 24 Republican state lawmakers in January, challenged the legality of a 2021 executive […]

2 hours ago

Image: Utah Utes women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts reacts during the third quarter of her team...

Michelle Bodkin and Madisan Miller, KSL Sports

Coeur d’Alene officials express regret, sorrow after Utah team experienced ‘racial hate crimes’

Idaho officials spoke about the racial incidents the Utah women's basketball team experienced while traveling for the NCAA Tournament.

2 hours ago

California Restaurant Association says Berkeley to halt ban on natural gas piping in new buildings