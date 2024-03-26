Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Court tosses Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers’ challenge of state, federal voter access actions

Mar 26, 2024, 2:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An attempt by conservative Pennsylvania lawmakers to overturn a shift to automatic voter registration was dismissed by a federal court on Tuesday, along with their other challenges to actions designed to boost voter registration.

The lawsuit, filed by 24 Republican state lawmakers in January, challenged the legality of a 2021 executive order by U.S. President Joe Biden that ordered federal agencies to consider ways to expand voter access.

It also took aim at two Pennsylvania-level orders: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s introduction of automatic voter registration last fall, and a 2018 state directive under then-Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that said counties cannot reject a voter registration application solely on the basis of finding that the applicant submitted a driver’s license number or Social Security digits that don’t match what is in a government agency database.

The lawmakers argued that the three actions to bolster voters required legislative approval, and never received it.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the lawmakers.

In her decision, Pennsylvania U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson wrote that the lawmakers did not have legal standing in their filing.

“A vague, generalized allegation that elections, generally, will be undermined, is not the type of case or controversy that this court may rule on under” the Constitution, she wrote.

In a statement, Shapiro called the lawsuit frivolous.

“Automatic voter registration is safe, secure, efficient, and entirely within my Administration’s authority,” he said.

The lawsuit highlighted continued efforts to litigate voting and election rules, particularly in a battleground swing state critical to the 2024 presidential contest.

National News

Image: Utah Utes women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts reacts during the third quarter of her team...

Michelle Bodkin and Madisan Miller, KSL Sports

Coeur d’Alene officials express regret, sorrow after Utah team experienced ‘racial hate crimes’

Idaho officials spoke about the racial incidents the Utah women's basketball team experienced while traveling for the NCAA Tournament.

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

You might spot a mountain lion in California, but attacks like the one that killed a man are rare

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If hikers, bikers, campers, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts haven’t encountered a mountain lion while in the California wilderness, they might know somebody who has. The big cats that can weigh more than 150 pounds (68 kg) live in diverse habitats across the state, including inland forests, coastal chaparral, foothills and […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Louisiana Legislature opened window for sex abuse survivors to sue, but state’s high court shut it

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Advocates for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse say they will ask Louisiana’s Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling that wiped out 2021 legislation giving them a renewed opportunity to file civil damage lawsuits over their molestation. The ruling bucked a trend. Advocates say 24 other states have laws, upheld as […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California Restaurant Association says Berkeley to halt ban on natural gas piping in new buildings

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The city of Berkeley, California, has agreed to halt enforcement of a ban on natural gas piping in new homes and buildings that was successfully opposed in court by the California Restaurant Association, the organization said. The settlement follows the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ refusal to reconsider a 2023 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas legislators pass a bill to require providers to ask patients why they want abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would require Kansas abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the answers to the state. The Senate approved the bill 27-13 after the House approved it earlier this month, sending the measure […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US prosecutors try to send warning to cryptocurrency world with KuCoin prosecution

NEW YORK (AP) — A top U.S. prosecutor announced criminal charges Tuesday against a once-ascending company in the cryptocurrency world and two of its founders in a bid to send a message to other players in the industry to follow U.S. laws. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said conspiracy charges against KuCoin and two executives should […]

3 hours ago

Court tosses Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers’ challenge of state, federal voter access actions