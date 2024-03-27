Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant, a first in the US

Mar 27, 2024, 9:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The federal government will provide a $1.5 billion loan to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, officials announced Wednesday.

Holtec International acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades plant in 2022 with plans to dismantle it. But now the emphasis is on restarting it by late 2025, following support from the state of Michigan and the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S. It still faces hurdles, including inspections, testing and the blessing of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, known as the NRC.

“Nuclear power is our single largest source of carbon-free electricity, directly supporting 100,000 jobs across the country and hundreds of thousands more indirectly,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor.

The Palisades plant is along Lake Michigan, a two-hour drive from Chicago. A Michigan utility, CMS Energy, owned it from 1971 until the plant was sold to Louisiana-based utility Entergy in 2007. It was shut down in 2022.

Holtec said it has long-term commitments so far from two electric cooperatives to buy power from the plant.

“The repowering of Palisades will restore safe, around-the-clock generation to hundreds of thousands of households, businesses and manufacturers,” said Kris Singh, Holtec president and chief executive.

Critics, however, have emerged. A coalition opposed to restarting what it derisively calls a “zombie reactor” has requested a hearing at the NRC.

Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien said it will take four to five months to finalize the financial deal with the government.

“It is a loan we have to pay back,” he said.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter, at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

Associated Press

Being HIV-positive will no longer automatically disqualify police candidates in Tennessee city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Having HIV will no longer automatically disqualify someone from serving as a Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer, the Tennessee city agreed in a legal settlement on Friday. The agreement settles a federal discrimination lawsuit filed last year by a former Memphis police officer of the year. The officer, who filed under the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A robotic dog is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home. The dog named Roscoe was part of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and deployed on March 6 in a Barnstable house after police were fired upon. Police […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 high school wrestling team members in West Virginia are charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia minors are facing sexual assault and other charges following an alleged incident at a hotel involving members of a high school wrestling team, authorities say. Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said the perpetrators are each facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allies and Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney reached a settlement agreement Wednesday in a lawsuit over who controls Walt Disney World’s governing district. In a meeting, the members of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement agreement, ending almost two years of litigation that was […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Within about 90 seconds, police officers who happened to be nearby responded that they managed to stop vehicle traffic […]

16 hours ago

Photo: A hole in the West Seattle off-ramp to SR 99....

Julia Dallas

‘Living on borrowed time’: Washington, US bridges need repair, replacement

University of Washington Civil Engineer John Stanton said nationally, the need to repair -- and replace -- bridges is quite high.

16 hours ago

Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant, a first in the US