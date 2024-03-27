Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Being HIV-positive will no longer automatically disqualify police candidates in Tennessee city

Mar 27, 2024, 11:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Having HIV will no longer automatically disqualify someone from serving as a Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer, the Tennessee city agreed in a legal settlement on Friday.

The agreement settles a federal discrimination lawsuit filed last year by a former Memphis police officer of the year. The officer, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, said Nashville police rescinded a job offer in 2020 upon learning that he had HIV. That was in spite of a letter from his health care provider saying he would not be a danger to others because he had successfully suppressed the virus with medication to the point that it could not be transmitted.

At the time, Nashville’s charter required all police officer candidates to meet the physical requirements for admission to the U.S. Army or Navy. Those regulations exclude people with HIV from enlisting and are currently the subject of a separate lawsuit by Lambda Legal, which also represented Doe. Since then, Nashville has voted to amend its charter.

In the Friday settlement, Nashville agreed to pay Doe $145,000 and to rewrite its civil service medical examiner’s policies. That includes adding language instructing medical examiners to “individually assess each candidate for their health and fitness to serve” as first responders or police officers.

“Medicine has progressed by leaps and bounds, allowing people living with HIV to live normal lives and there are no reasons why they cannot perform any job as anyone else today,” Lambda Legal attorney Jose Abrigo said in a statement. “We hope this settlement serves as a testament to the work we need to continue to do to remove stigma and discrimination and update laws to reflect modern science.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department last month sued the state of Tennessee over a decades-old felony aggravated prostitution law, arguing that it illegally imposes tougher criminal penalties on people who are HIV positive. Tennessee is the only state that imposes a lifetime registration as a “violent sex offender” on someone convicted of engaging in sex work while living with HIV.

National News

Associated Press

2 high school wrestling team members in West Virginia are charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia minors are facing sexual assault and other charges following an alleged incident at a hotel involving members of a high school wrestling team, authorities say. Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said the perpetrators are each facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant, a first in the US

The federal government will provide a $1.5 billion loan to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, officials announced Wednesday. Holtec International acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades plant in 2022 with plans to dismantle it. But now the emphasis is on restarting it by late 2025, following support from the state of Michigan and the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allies and Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney reached a settlement agreement Wednesday in a lawsuit over who controls Walt Disney World’s governing district. In a meeting, the members of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement agreement, ending almost two years of litigation that was […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Within about 90 seconds, police officers who happened to be nearby responded that they managed to stop vehicle traffic […]

14 hours ago

Photo: A hole in the West Seattle off-ramp to SR 99....

Julia Dallas

‘Living on borrowed time’: Washington, US bridges need repair, replacement

University of Washington Civil Engineer John Stanton said nationally, the need to repair -- and replace -- bridges is quite high.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Famed American sculptor Richard Serra, the ‘poet of iron,’ has died at 85

Famed American artist and sculptor Richard Serra, known for turning curving walls of rusting steel and other malleable materials into large-scale pieces of outdoor artwork that are now dotted across the world, died Tuesday at his home in Long Island, New York. He was 85. Considered one of his generation’s most preeminent sculptors, the San […]

17 hours ago

Being HIV-positive will no longer automatically disqualify police candidates in Tennessee city