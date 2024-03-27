Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Greek police clash with demonstrators protesting a concert by US military cadets

Mar 27, 2024, 4:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece clashed late Wednesday with Communist-backed demonstrators who tried to prevent a concert by U.S. military cadets.

The violent protest occurred in the central Greek city of Larissa ahead of a concert by members of the West Point Glee Club, a musical group of the U.S. Military Academy which is currently on tour in Greece.

Videos and photos shared on social media show police firing tear gas to hold back the demonstrators outside a municipal theater, while officers also clashed with a smaller number of protesters as they entered the building.

It was not immediately clear if the concert took place. Authorities and the venue couldn’t be reached for comment.

Protest organizers from the Greek Communist Party oppose the presence of U.S. troops in Greece as well as Greek military support for Ukraine and involvement in international maritime security missions in the Red Sea.

There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

World

Associated Press

7 Lebanese and an Israeli killed in an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border

HEBBARIYE, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a paramedics center linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon killed seven of its members early Wednesday and triggered a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel, officials said. The strike on the village of Hebbariye came after a day […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall Street retreats from all-time highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street slipped a bit further from its record highs. Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 18,467.35 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.2%, at 8,202.64. In London, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% to 7,907.24. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.4% while […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

With its soldiers mired in Gaza, Israel fights a battle at home over drafting the ultra-Orthodox

JERUSALEM (AP) — As Israel battles a prolonged war in Gaza, broad exemptions from mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox men have reopened a deep divide in the country and rattled the government coalition, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fellow War Cabinet members staunchly opposed to his proposed new conscription law. By the end of the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United States and Cyprus said Tuesday they’re formalizing their collaboration in fighting money laundering, sanctions evasion and other financial crimes with an agreement offering Cypriot law enforcement authorities U.S. expertise. The FBI and Cypriot police will sign an agreement in the coming days that includes the U.S. Department of Justice […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Russia persists in blaming Ukraine for concert attack despite its denial and Islamic State’s claim

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials persisted Tuesday in saying Ukraine and the West had a role in last week’s deadly Moscow concert hall attack despite vehement denials of involvement by Kyiv and a claim of responsibility by an affiliate of the Islamic State group. Without offering any evidence, Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

China to challenge Biden’s electric vehicle plans at the WTO

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for electric vehicles. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday it has resorted to the WTO dispute settlement process to protest American requirements that vehicles use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies. A statement […]

2 days ago

Greek police clash with demonstrators protesting a concert by US military cadets