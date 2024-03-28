Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Law enforcement executed search warrants at Atlantic City mayor’s home, attorney says

Mar 28, 2024, 2:44 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said law enforcement officers visited the mayor’s home Thursday morning to execute search warrants, but would not reveal further information, including whether anyone was taken into custody.

Edwin Jacobs confirmed that officers went to Small’s home with search warrants, but would not say what — or who — they were for.

“Search warrants are incredibly easy to get, and law enforcement doesn’t afford a person the opportunity to give his or her side before they are issued,” Jacobs said. “Nobody should read anything into this.”

Small did not respond to a text message on his personal phone seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agency or agencies visited the mayor’s home. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to messages seeking comment. The FBI said it could not comment, and the state Attorney General’s Office also declined to comment.

National News

Associated Press

Oklahoma judge rules death row inmate not competent to be executed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ruled Thursday that a death row inmate is not competent to be executed for his role in the 1999 slayings of a mother and son. Pittsburg County Judge Michael Hogan issued an order in the case involving 61-year-old James Ryder in that county. “The court could go on […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts joins with NCAA, sports teams to tackle gambling among young people

BOSTON (AP) — Top Massachusetts officials joined with NCAA President and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday to announce a new initiative aimed at tackling the public health harms associated with sports gambling among young people. Baker said those harms extend not just to young people making bets, but to student athletes coming under […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Older Florida couple found slain in their home; police believe killer stole their car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are seeking the public’s help in finding a car stolen from an older couple who were found shot to death in their home. Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday reissued an all-points bulletin for a red 2014 Ford Fusion that belonged to Major Melvin, 89, and his 87-year-old wife, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

For-profit school accused of preying on Black students reaches $28.5 million settlement

A for-profit college accused of targeting women and Black students with false advertising about how long it would take to complete a degree, then extracting millions of dollars in extra tuition payments, agreed to a $28.5 million settlement announced Thursday. The class-action lawsuit alleged that Walden University generated millions of dollars in excess tuition and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan GOP lawmaker claims that buses carrying March Madness teams are ‘illegal invaders’

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A right-wing Michigan state lawmaker who has been tied to former President Donald Trump and his election denials is being widely criticized after making claims that buses carrying college athletes to Detroit for March Madness were immigrant “invaders” being shuttled into the city illegally. Michigan state House Rep. Matt Maddock […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Dashcam video shows deadly Texas school bus crash after cement truck veers into oncoming lane

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dash camera video released Thursday by a Texas school district shows the moment a cement truck veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students returning from a zoo field trip. The deadly collision on March 22 sends the bus rolling over on a rural highway […]

4 hours ago

Law enforcement executed search warrants at Atlantic City mayor’s home, attorney says