NATIONAL NEWS

Five wounded when man shoots following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

Mar 29, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Five people were wounded early Friday after what Detroit police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club.

The argument started about 2:45 a.m. and had become physical when one man involved pulled a gun from a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd, Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters.

“When he came back he brought a gun, as most cowards do,” Fitzgerald added. “Five people get shot over a parking spot is just silly to me.”

The gunman then drove away. Seven or eight shell casings were found in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

Fitzgerald said it appears only one of the shooting victims was involved in the fight. The others were bystanders. All five, ranging in age from 33 to 49, were hospitalized in stable condition, he added.

Police also are looking into why the club still was open for business after 2 a.m., since it doesn’t have a city permit for extended hours, Fitzgerald said.

