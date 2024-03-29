What’s open on Easter Sunday in Washington?

Easter Sunday is a holiday where Christians celebrate their belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the son of God. It marks the holy day at the very core of Christianity, as The Associated Press (AP) explains.

The day Easter is observed is determined by a calendar calculation involving the moon.

“Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is the first full moon occurring either on or after the spring equinox (March 21),” The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops explained, according to the AP.

This year the holiday lands on Sunday, March 31 and it is fast approaching.

Many people who choose to celebrate the holiday also treat it as an occasion to dye eggs and deliver various chocolate and other sugary treats in a basket to children of all ages via the story of an elusive rabbit. (And in case you might like some egg-stra fun egg and Easter puns, head to TODAY.com for a few chuckles.)

Whether those celebrating need to get food for a big family meal or candy and a basket, the good news is shoppers should be able to get what they need all weekend, including on Easter Sunday. However, while shoppers can expect most stores to be open that day for last-minute needs, there are a fair number of chains that will be closed on the holiday.

The following is a rundown of the retail stores and restaurants that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday.

Also, operations can also vary significantly by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is Costco open?

No, Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter is one of the seven holidays during the year when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses. The next holiday Costco will be closed is Memorial Day, May 27.

Is Target open?

No, Target will be closed on Easter Sunday. A spokesperson confirmed to USA Today the chain will close all of its stores on the holiday.

Customers who search for store locations will also see all stores marked as “closed” on Sunday.

Is Walmart open?

Yes, Walmart will be open for its regular business hours, the company confirmed to USA Today.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

No, Sam’s Club will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter is one of the four holidays during the year when Sam’s Club closes its U.S. warehouses. They are also closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Are Kroger stores open?

Yes, most of the grocery chain’s stores will be open normal business hours on Easter Sunday, a spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press (AP).

You can check your local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Yes, Safeway and Albertson’s stores will be open on Easter Sunday, the company confirmed to USA Today.

Head here to see your local Safeway hours. To see your local Albertson’s hours, click here.

Is Whole Foods open?

Yes, Whole Foods locations will be open on Easter Sunday.

But, as the company’s website explains, hours will vary. So, customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details. Head here to find your local store and check its hours.

Is Walgreens open?

Yes, most of the drug store chain’s stores will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

But, as the company’s website notes, hours will vary. So, customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details. Visit the Walgreens website to find your local store and check its hours.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

Yes, the grocery store chain’s stores will be open during regular business hours on Easter Sunday. Head here to find your local store and get confirmation it will be open.

Other stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s other largest chains that will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Aldi

Apple

Best Buy

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowes

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

TJ Maxx

Stores and restaurants that are open on Easter Sunday

The following is a rundown of some of the other large chain stores and restaurants that are open on Easter Sunday.

Potential restaurant patrons can expect some locations to be closed or open with limited hours. Going further, some open locations will operate with limited menus.

7-Eleven

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

CVS: Hours will vary. Many stores will be open regular hours but some locations are closed or have reduced hours, according to the AP.

Dairy Queen

Denny’s

Domino’s

Home Depot: Locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, the company told USA Today.

IHOP

IKEA

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Papa John’s

PetCo

PetSmart

Popeyes

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Staples: Some locations will be open noon-5 p.m., and others will be closed.

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

The Cheesecake Factory

Wendy’s

