Win Tickets to see Marren Morris at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery in Woodinville

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Marren Morris live at Chateau Ste. Michelle on June 1, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, April 1, through Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.