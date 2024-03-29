Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke wins Democratic primary in Chicago-area prosecutor’s race

Mar 29, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former appellate judge, has won the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney over Clayton Harris III, an attorney with party backing.

The race is open because State’s Attorney Kim Foxx decided not to seek a third term. It was among the most spirited and competitive contests in the March 19 Illinois primary. The Associated Press called that race Friday.

“It was worth the wait,” O’Neill Burke said in a statement Friday. “I am so honored to be the Democratic nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney. I’d like to congratulate Clayton Harris on a hard-fought campaign. While we may have had our differences in this election, we share a love for our beautiful city and Cook County.”

The Harris campaign said in an email that because it was Good Friday it will issue a statement Saturday.

O’Neill Burke led in fundraising, in part with money from top Republican donors, but Harris had numerous endorsements including from labor unions and progressive and establishment Democrats.

The race is the latest example of how the legacy of progressive Democrats who swept into big city prosecutor offices over the past decade has fractured. In other cities, progressive Democrats have faced tough reelection bids with blame on progressive policies for perceptions that cities are less safe. Candidates in the Chicago area both praised and criticized Foxx’s leadership.

“Across every neighborhood and every town in Cook County, people told me the same thing: we want a fair criminal justice system that works for everyone,” O’Neill Burke said in her statement. “We want a professional and effective State’s Attorney’s Office. We want illegal guns and assault weapons off our streets. We want less crime and safer communities, not by locking everyone up, but by turning people around.”

O’Neill Burke served as judge both in appellate court and in Cook County. She was also an attorney in the state’s attorney’s office.

Since Cook County is largely Democratic, O’Neill Burke is expected to win the November election. Republican Alderman Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski are also running.

National News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. ___ CNN’s “State of […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border

MOOERS, N.Y. (AP) — Two men from Senegal froze to death were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border, New York state police said. The bodies of Abdoulaye Ndoye and Ndongo Sarry, both 25 years old from Dakar, were found Monday in the border town of Mooers. A Border […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

UNLV releases video of campus shooter killed by police after 3 professors shot dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Images of a campus police officer diving behind a patrol vehicle to escape gunfire and then fatally shooting a gunman outside a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, are among newly released video of a deadly rampage that left three professors dead and a fourth badly wounded last December. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Mother says she wants justice after teen son is killed during police chase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother says she wants justice for her 17-year-old son who died when a police SUV ran over him in the small Mississippi Delta town where he lived. Kadarius Smith and one of his cousins were out walking March 21 when a Leland Police Department vehicle chased them and fatally struck […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Children race to collect marshmallows dropped from a helicopter at a Detroit-area park

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — It rained marshmallows at a suburban Detroit park on Friday as children raced to snatch up thousands of the gooey treats being dropped from a helicopter. The annual Great Marshmallow Drop took place at Catalpa Oaks County Park in Southfield, hosted by Oakland County Parks. Hundreds of children waved and cheered […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Robot disguised as a coyote or fox will scare wildlife away from runways at Alaska airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A headless robot about the size of a labrador retriever will be camouflaged as a coyote or fox to ward off migratory birds and other wildlife at Alaska’s second largest airport, a state agency said. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has named the new robot Aurora and said […]

3 hours ago

Former Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke wins Democratic primary in Chicago-area prosecutor’s race