Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 police officers shot in Nevada city. SWAT team surrounds home where suspect reportedly holed up

Mar 29, 2024, 6:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police surrounded a house in a residential Sparks neighborhood Friday where they said a suspect in an officer-involved shooting was barricaded inside shortly after two law enforcement officers were shot and hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any other people or police officers were injured in the incident that began shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Police closed nearby streets, evacuated some residences and told other residents to shelter in place in a four-square-block perimeter in the suburban neighborhood a couple of miles east of Reno.

“I can confirm we have had an officer-involved shooting and officers have been shot,” Sparks Police Lt. Chris Rowe told reporters at an initial briefing near the scene.

“The suspect is still outstanding, but I can confirm he has been contained,” Rowe said. He didn’t provide any information about the seriousness of the officers’ injuries or any other details.

It wasn’t known if the officers who were shot were from Sparks or neighboring jurisdictions.

A Sparks police SWAT team, officers from Reno and sheriff’s deputies from Washoe County were on the scene in the area where the shooting was reported near Rock Boulevard and Greenbrae drive about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Interstate 80.

Local TV stations reported the two officers were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

National News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border

MOOERS, N.Y. (AP) — Two men from Senegal froze to death were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border, New York state police said. The bodies of Abdoulaye Ndoye and Ndongo Sarry, both 25 years old from Dakar, were found Monday in the border town of Mooers. A Border […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke wins Democratic primary in Chicago-area prosecutor’s race

CHICAGO (AP) — Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former appellate judge, has won the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney over Clayton Harris III, an attorney with party backing. The race is open because State’s Attorney Kim Foxx decided not to seek a third term. It was among the most spirited and competitive contests in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

UNLV releases video of campus shooter killed by police after 3 professors shot dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Images of a campus police officer diving behind a patrol vehicle to escape gunfire and then fatally shooting a gunman outside a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, are among newly released video of a deadly rampage that left three professors dead and a fourth badly wounded last December. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother says she wants justice after teen son is killed during police chase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother says she wants justice for her 17-year-old son who died when a police SUV ran over him in the small Mississippi Delta town where he lived. Kadarius Smith and one of his cousins were out walking March 21 when a Leland Police Department vehicle chased them and fatally struck […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Children race to collect marshmallows dropped from a helicopter at a Detroit-area park

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — It rained marshmallows at a suburban Detroit park on Friday as children raced to snatch up thousands of the gooey treats being dropped from a helicopter. The annual Great Marshmallow Drop took place at Catalpa Oaks County Park in Southfield, hosted by Oakland County Parks. Hundreds of children waved and cheered […]

6 hours ago

2 police officers shot in Nevada city. SWAT team surrounds home where suspect reportedly holed up